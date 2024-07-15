Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Moving Pieces Interactive, Shoulders Of Giants, Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate

Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate Announces August Release Date

Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate will be released this August, as the game comes to both PC via Steam, as well as PlayStation 5.

Article Summary Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate drops on PC/PS5 this August.

Director's Cut offers new content and solo/co-op play modes.

Now with Unreal Engine 5 graphics and expanded language support.

Customize play with new classes, loot, and explosive skills combos.

Indie game developer and publisher Moving Pieces Interactive has confirmed the official release date for Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate. In what is essentially a Director's Cut of the co-op sci-fi action roguelike, the game will give you the original story and a ton of additional content to help enhance the story. As well as some improvements for whether you play solo or as a team with up to four players. What's more, the game will now provide language support for Chinese, French, German, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese. We have more info for you here and the latest trailer, as the game will arrive on PC via Steam and the PS5 on August 12, 2024.

Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate

Return to a vivid remaster in Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate. Enjoy boosted graphics with a shiny new upgrade to Unreal Engine 5, ready up for more chaotic combat with a higher on-screen enemy count, wackier game-breaking builds with new class options, and much more. Embark on a roguelike ride through a galaxy plagued by the chaos-seeking forces of Entropy as fast friends Froggie and GERM. Unleash Froggie's amphibious shooting skills and GERM's samurai swordplay concurrently on ruthless aliens and bosses. Take out the invaders and prevent the heat death of the universe!

Charge into battle as both heroes, wielding a satisfying, fast-paced blend of melee and ranged combat against alien dragons, psychic slimes, skittish snipers, and other challengers. Change the pace and team up with a buddy to each take control of one hero in Best Friend mode, or invite a squadron of up to four to the battle in online co-op. Become gloriously overpowered thanks to extensive loot collections from downed bosses. Experiment with abilities, weapons, and classes to create millions of different combinations making each run unique. Set off explosively colorful combos by synchronizing equippable skills like glowing grenades, grappling hooks, holographic decoys, and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!