Shui's Odyssey Explores The Struggle With Alzheimer's

Shui's Odyssey has been released on PC via Steam, as the narrative puzzler explores the difficulty of living with Alzheimer's disease

Indie game developer Intentional Studio and publisher 2P Games released a new game called Shui's Odyssey that explores what people go through with Alzheimer's disease. At its core, this is a narrative-driven puzzle game that has woven storytelling and gameplay together to highlight the struggles some people live with as you attempt to put together memories from a few decades of your life. The puzzles are well crafted, and the story is a lovely tale of a life well lived that's now fragmented and slightly out of reach sometimes. We have more info below and the trailer above, as the game is available now on PC via Steam.

Shui's Odyssey

Players will join the protagonist, Xiao Shui, on a profound journey to rediscover 30 years of lost memories and embark on a soul-searching quest. Through themes of love, family, and friendship, players will uncover emotional chapters of life set against the backdrop of a significant era. A bittersweet narrative exploring their dreams and regrets from their first loves to their final moments. The faded rememberings of three generations talking about love, family, and friendship. As the game unfolds, players will encounter a series of intricate visual illusions akin to the unveiling of a scroll, gradually revealing the truth behind the story.

The narrative is told through the resolution of interactive puzzles where small details can have a subtle meaning. Intentional Studio put all their feelings into this game inspired by real-life experiences and chose a beautifully made hand-drawn illustration and delicate animations that will immerse the player in a highly emotional, captivating experience. Featuring a wealth of delicate and stunning artwork and animations, a script inspired by real-life experiences, and meticulously designed gameplay mechanics, Shui's Odyssey offers a captivating gaming experience.

Explore an emotional story inspired by real experiences and a soul-searching journey.

Solve Imaginative visual puzzles. Interact with the objects in different ways and find the truth behind faded memories.

Enjoy the delicate art style, a composition of hand-drawn illustrations and animations.

