Posted in: Games, Spike Chunsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Exno, Neilo Inc., Shuten Order

Shuten Order Arrives On PC & Nintendo Switch This Fall

Spike Chunsoft confirmed the multi-genre adventure game Shuten Order will be arrives this Fall for both the Nintendo Switch and PC

Article Summary Shuten Order launches digitally on PC and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe this Fall.

This multi-genre title blends action-adventure, visual novel, stealth, puzzles, and romance gameplay.

Players must solve a murder as Rei, a resurrected cult leader, with only four days to find the killer.

Investigate five ministers of the Shuten Order and make tough choices in a race to uncover the truth.

Developer Neilo Inc., along with co-publishers Exnoa and Spike Chunsoft, have revealed that Shuten Order will be released this Fall. The game takes a bit to explain, as they have meshed together several genres into one title as you're getting bits of action-adventure, visual novel, stealth, puzzles, even romance, all bundled into a mysterious story about what could be the end of the world. The game will be published as a digital exclusive for both the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in North America and Europe, as they've set a release date for September 5, 2025. For the time being, enjoy the latest trailer above!

Shuten Order

"168 remaining until the end of the world…" Humanity is approaching its end. In a world steeped in despair and chaos, a strange religious organization called Shuten Order emerges, yearning for the end of humanity. The group rapidly gains followers, eventually forming a small nation state called Shuten. Tragedy strikes during the grand festival celebrating their nation's founding—the leader of the Shuten Order is murdered. Soon after, the protagonist awakens with no memory, greeted by two self-proclaimed "angels". They reveal a shocking truth: the protagonist is the murdered Founder, revived by divine power. However, the resurrection is incomplete—their memories are gone, and their life limited to a mere four days.

To survive, the protagonist must overcome "God's trial": identify and kill their murderer. With the clock ticking, the protagonist, given the alias Rei, dives into the tumultuous city as a detective. The suspects? Five ministers of the Shuten Order. There's no time to investigate them all. Choices must be made, and the pursuit of truth demands sacrifice. Who killed the Founder? For what reason? Can the mission be fulfilled before time runs out? Thus begins a high-stakes, four-day hunt for the truth.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!