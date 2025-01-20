Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Food For Thought, Sibel's Journey

Sibel's Journey Announces Steam Launch Date This Month

After having already been launche don mobile devices, Sibel's Journey will be making its debut on Steam, set to be released next week

Article Summary Sibel's Journey hits Steam for PC on January 28 after successful mobile release.

Experience a narrative adventure celebrating diversity and self-discovery in Berlin.

Explore LGBTQIA+ themes with characters reflecting diverse identities and life paths.

Available in English, German, and Turkish, with more languages coming soon.

Indie game developer and publisher Food For Thought has confirmed that Sibel's Journey will be released on PC later this month. If you haven't seen this game, this is a narrative adventure exploration game with a focus on "celebrating the diversity of humanity" as you explore various aspects of friendship, identity, and self-discovery. The game has already been out on mobile devices for a while now, but now you can play the game on Steam when it arrives on January 28.

Sibel's Journey

Sibel's Journey is a game that follows Sibel as she navigates a transformative weekend in Berlin, encountering people who live and love in many different ways. The game celebrates queer identities and relationships, exploring gender fluidity, diverse sexual orientations, and the complexity of coming-of-age as a young person within the LGBTQIA+ community. At the heart of the game is Sibel's journey of discovery—not just about her friends and the people she meets, but also about herself. As she gets to know those around her, including her best friend Sarah, the game creates a safe, inclusive space where players can reflect on their own identities and experiences. Sibel's Journey is proud to bring LGBTQIA+ representation to the forefront, aiming to resonate deeply with queer players and foster understanding in those outside the community.

Story-Rich Gameplay: Navigate Berlin's neighborhoods as Sibel encounters people with diverse stories and experiences.

Interactive Learning: Explore topics like gender identity, body image, relationships, and communication through choices that shape Sibel's weekend.

Queer and Inclusive Narratives: Delve into LGBTQIA+ themes and a cast of characters reflecting a wide range of identities and life paths.

Intersectional Approach: Promote understanding of complex social topics, from healthy relationships to self-acceptance, all grounded in a youth-friendly, accessible format.

Multi-Language Support: Available in English, German, and Turkish, with more languages on the way for inclusive accessibility.

