Siegfried Joins The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Roster Siegfried joins the roster for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, as the game gets a new trailer during EVO Japan 2023.

Cygames and Arc System Works revealed the latest character to join Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, as Siegfried will be added to the roster. The news came down during EVO Japan 2023, happening as we speak in Tokyo, as they showed off the image below of the character looking tattered but battle ready. The reveal also came with the news that the game will be holding an online beta test on PlayStation consoles in May 2023, with a release planned for PS4, PS5, and PC sometime near the end of the year. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game down below.

"This 2D fighting game based on the hit mobile RPG from Cygames was an ambitious title that set out to expand the boundaries of the genre. Since 2020, events and tournaments have been held worldwide with the loving support of players and fans alike. And now… the next version of GBVS, revamped with all-new features, has arrived: Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. Take each character's Skills to the next level. The GBVS experience has been elevated not only visually, but with deeper battle mechanics to outplay and outsmart your foes like never before. A quick attack that can be performed while dashing—close the gap and keep the pressure on with different variations using light, medium, and heavy attacks. Some characters have dash attacks that can be chained into combos or used to catch blocking foes off guard!"

"Just like the Auto Combo system, Triple Attacks can be performed by pushing an attack button three times in a row. The third hit, however, can be changed to an overhead or low attack depending on your input. Use them to open up a defensive foe and keep your pressure going! In addition to the original cast of 24 characters, even more playable characters will be joining the roster! Experience an abridged version of the story mode from GBVS in addition to a new original story. The online lobby has undergone a complete overhaul! Enjoy various mini-games between matches, including "Grand Bruise Legends!" – an all-new party mode. Race to the finish while avoiding obstacles and use items to take out other players in this topsy-turvy battle royale! Wrangle up Gold Bricks and take them to your team's stockpile within the time limit. Just like in Skybound Sprint, you might need to play dirty to win!"