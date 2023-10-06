Posted in: Games, Konami, Mobile Games, Silent Hill | Tagged: Genvid Entertainment, Silent Hill: Ascension

Silent Hill: Ascension Receives Proper Release Date

Konami and Genvid Entertainment have officially announced that Silent Hill: Ascension will be released for mobile at the end of the month.

Publisher Konami and developer Genvid Entertainment have announced this morning that Silent Hill: Ascension is coming to mobile devices this month. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game in an interactive streaming series tied to a mobile app game in which you will help decide the fate of the characters within it through audience-based decision-making. Much like the recent Walking Dead game that was held on Facebook. We have more info about the game for you and a new trailer, as it will be launching on October 31st for iOS and Android.

"Silent Hill: Ascension is a thrilling new, Genvid Interactive Streaming Series where YOU, along with the rest of the community, will impact the canon of Silent Hill. The series follows multiple main characters from locations around the world tormented by new and terrifying Silent Hill monsters. Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their children, and entire towns as they're drawn into the darkness by both recent murders and long-suppressed guilt and fears. Join this immersive journey as your decisions shape the story, leading to gripping moments of redemption, suffering, or damnation. By the time the last scene streams, which characters have survived? Will those who are left be redeemed, damned, or suffer? Even the project's creators do not know how Silent Hill: Ascension will end. Instead, the character's fates are in the audience's hands."

DAILY LIVE STORY SCENES: Silent Hill: Ascension features daily live story scenes where each day is different from the last based on YOUR actions and the audience's decisions. Also, catch up on demand!

This fresh, unnerving series allows an audience of millions to help characters survive or change those characters' fates.

This fresh, unnerving series allows an audience of millions to help characters survive or change those characters' fates. STUNNING GRAPHICS: High-fidelity streaming visuals right on your phone immerse you into the horrors of Silent Hill.

