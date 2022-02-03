Silk Sonic Duo Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Are Headed To Fortnite

Epic Games revealed today that they're doing a new epic crossover event as Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) are coming to Fortnite. The company revealed details to this musical event as you'll be getting in them in a couple of different ways. The first is that you'll be getting a dedicated radio station for the two of them which you'll be able to play in-game as you play around. You'll also be getting several skin options for both men that will give you all the vibes of their personas as this duo. And they'll be throwing a special tournament dedicated to the duo in Duos. We have more info below as most of this will kick off on February 10th.

Listen to the New Fortnite Radio Station, 'Icon Radio' Players can turn on 'Icon radio' inside cars and listen to tracks from 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' – with one and only Bootsy Collins as the radio host.

as the radio host. The launch of 'Icon Radio' is an exciting new way Fortnite is bringing the latest music to its millions of players. Silk Sonic Outfits The Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Outfits are coming into the Fornite universe as the Silk Sonic Set, which also includes accessories based on each member of the duo, available from February 10th, 4pm PT: Bust out a mic with the Sound Scepter Pickaxe (sold with the Bruno Mars Outfit), then wear it as a Back Bling when back on the beat of the path! Skate around with the Freedom Wheels Emote The outfits both include a reactive style…we won't ruin the surprise

Compete in The 'Silk Sonic Cup' Tournament Players can compete in the Duos Silk Sonic Cup (starting Monday, February 7th) for a chance to unlock the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Outfits early, along with the Silk Sonic Spray for earning at least 8 points.