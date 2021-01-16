Silver Chains Is Headed To Console On January 29th

Headup Games and Cracked Head Games revealed that Silver Chains will be coming to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch this month. The game has been on Steam for over a year and a half and has gotten some pretty decent praise for being a first-person horror title with a few new twists to the concept. Now the game is making its way to home consoles as it will drop on the two mentioned above on January 29th, with all of the updates and other content that's been added to it since launch. No word yet on if an Xbox version is on the way. For now, enjoy the latest trailer for it below to see how it will look on console.

Silver Chains is a first-person horror game with a strong emphasis on story and exploration. Search for clues within an old abandoned manor to unravel the truth about the terrible events which happened here. After his car hit a tree in a stormy night, Peter wakes up in an old abandoned mansion, somewhere in England. He can´t remember why and how he got here, but soon he realizes that the house is not as abandoned as it seems. While trying to find a way out of the house, Peter has to uncover the dark secrets of what has happened in this place. As he tries to find his way out, Peter discovers hints which indicate that he has already been here before. But by the time he's starting to put the pieces of the puzzle together, something evil has picked up his trail… Solve puzzles to find out how you are connected to the mysteries of this place. But be careful: Something evil lurks in the cold, dark masonry and it has already started hunting you.