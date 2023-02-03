Sinister Fishing Adventure Game Dredge Will Release In Late March What darkness rests in these waters? Find out in March as Team17 and Black Salt Games will be releasing Dredge for PC and consoles.

Black Salt Games and Team17 have revealed today that their upcoming sinister fishing game Dredge will be released for PC and consoles in late March. In what feels like a Cthulhu-influenced title without the actual creature, you play a lone fisherman trying to turn their life around when they discover creatures not of this world. Normally one would warn others of the oncoming horrors, but that's not your problem, as you need to survive. What new fish willy ou bring to shore, and what terrors will you find in the deep? Find out when the game is released on March 30th, 2023. Until then, enjoy the latest teaser trailer below.

"In Dredge, step into the boots of a down-on-their-luck fisherman and explore a collection of remote islands while scouring the surrounding depths for a variety of fish and valuable, deep-sea curios. Once your trawler is full, sell your spoils while completing quests and unraveling more about each area's peculiar denizens. Reinforce your vessel, skills, and knowledge to dredge deeper and reach more secluded lands, but keep a close eye on the time. You might not like what finds you in the dark…"

Unravel a Mystery: Captain your fishing trawler across a collection of remote islands, each with its own inhabitants to meet, wildlife to discover, and stories to unearth.

Dredge the Depths: Scour the sea for hidden treasures and complete quests to gain access to strange new abilities.

Study Your Craft: Research special equipment and upgrade your boat's capabilities to gain access to rare fish and valuable deep-sea curios.

Fish to Survive: Sell your discoveries to the locals to learn more about each area, and upgrade your boat to reach even more secluded locations.

Sell your discoveries to the locals to learn more about each area, and upgrade your boat to reach even more secluded locations. Fight the Unfathomable: Strengthen your mind and use your abilities to survive trips out on the water after dark.