Sir You Are Being Hunted Getting New Edition On PC & Switch

Big Robot Ltd and Den Of Thieves Games revealed that they will be releasing Sir You Are Being Hunted: Reinvented Edition. The game is nearly a decade old but it still holds a place in the hearts of many as being one of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns for a video game back in the early 2010's. Now the team is bringing the game back with a refined and robust edition that will give you a few throwback feelings while also giving you new challenges to deal with. the game will be released sometime in Early 2022 for both PC and Nintendo Switch.

"Nearly a decade on from the original game, it's a surprise and a wonder to be able to return to our beloved world of robo-murder, tea, and biscuits, and to finally see a Big Robot game appear on console," said Big Robot's CEO and founder Jim Rossignol. "This new, remastered title is a standalone game with original features, new controls, new quality of life options, and, of course, modernised visuals. I'm delighted to see Den of Thieves support the original game with the 1.5 patch – our first update in six years! This patch fixes many of the issues that have cropped up over time, such as re-establishing multiplayer, legacy bugs, and once again making the game playable for Mac users."

"We are very excited about showing the fans what we've been working on for so long. I've personally played this game since 2014, when it was still in Early Access, and working on this project was a dream-come-true," said Anne Wijning, Lead Programmer at Den of Thieves Games. "Our goal at Den of Thieves Games is to reinvent beloved games. More than just a remaster, we want to tackle long-standing design issues as well."