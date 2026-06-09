Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: critical role, dice, Sirius Dice, Vox Machina

Sirius Dice Reveals Critical Role Vox Machina Adventure Dice Sets

Sirius Dice has partnered with Critical Role to release a new line of Adventuring Dice — seven officially licensed sets inspired by the members of Vox Machina.

Article Summary Sirius Dice and Critical Role team up for officially licensed Vox Machina Adventure Dice Sets arriving this July.

Seven character-inspired Critical Role dice sets spotlight Grog, Keyleth, Percy, Pike, Scanlan, Vax, and Vex.

Each Vox Machina set includes 8 premium polyhedral dice plus a collectible sharp-edged d20 with custom icons.

Critical Role fans can expect unique colors, themed details, and character-inspired designs for every Vox Machina hero.

Sirius Dice has partnered up with Critical Role to create a new set of dice based on the Campaign 1 adventuring party, Vox Machina. The company has created seven sets of Adventuring Dice, one for each of the main characters in the campaign, with their own color and flair to them that make them stand out from your other dice. We have more details and images of them for you here, as the sets will be released on their site and in hobby shops this July.

The Power Of Vox Machina In Your Hands With The Vox Machina Adventure Dice Sets

Celebrate the heroes of Vox Machina with officially licensed Adventure Dice Sets, inspired by each legendary member of Vox Machina! Each set includes 8 premium dice plus a sharp-edged, collectible D20, uniquely crafted to capture each hero's power and personality.

Grog Strongjaw: Harness your rage with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Grog Strongjaw, the goliath barbarian of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set is forged in a matte red and grey swirl and emblazoned with Grog's icons—axe, ale tankard, knuckles.

Harness your rage with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Grog Strongjaw, the goliath barbarian of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set is forged in a matte red and grey swirl and emblazoned with Grog's icons—axe, ale tankard, knuckles. Keyleth: Command the elements with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Keyleth, the half-elf druid of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set features a translucent brown and white swirl and is adorned with Keyleth's icons—leaf, antlers, claw.

Command the elements with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Keyleth, the half-elf druid of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set features a translucent brown and white swirl and is adorned with Keyleth's icons—leaf, antlers, claw. Percival de Rolo : Aim high and shoot straight with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Percival de Rolo, the human gunslinger of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set is built for calculated precision, featuring a two-color swirl of dark blue and black with gold flakes, and adorned with Percy's icons—bullet mask, whitestone sigil.

: Aim high and shoot straight with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Percival de Rolo, the human gunslinger of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set is built for calculated precision, featuring a two-color swirl of dark blue and black with gold flakes, and adorned with Percy's icons—bullet mask, whitestone sigil. Pike Trickfoot: Embrace the challenge with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Pike Trickfoot, the gnome cleric of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set is cast in ethereal translucent white with iridescent mylar and rose gold lettering, and adorned with Pike's icons—wings, shield, armor.

Embrace the challenge with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Pike Trickfoot, the gnome cleric of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set is cast in ethereal translucent white with iridescent mylar and rose gold lettering, and adorned with Pike's icons—wings, shield, armor. Scanlan Shorthalt : Show off your bold flair with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Scanlan Shorthalt, the gnome bard of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set features a stunning swirl of purple and pink with glitter and pink lettering, and is adorned with Scanlan's icons—musical notes, lute, and more.

: Show off your bold flair with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Scanlan Shorthalt, the gnome bard of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set features a stunning swirl of purple and pink with glitter and pink lettering, and is adorned with Scanlan's icons—musical notes, lute, and more. Vax'ildan : Defy the shadows with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Vax'ildan, the half-elf rogue of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set is cast in a translucent black cloud with a mylar shimmer and purple lettering, and is adorned with Vax's icons—daggers, flowers, raven.

: Defy the shadows with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Vax'ildan, the half-elf rogue of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set is cast in a translucent black cloud with a mylar shimmer and purple lettering, and is adorned with Vax's icons—daggers, flowers, raven. Vex'ahlia: Strike with deadly accuracy with the officially licensed Adventure Dice Set inspired by Vex'ahlia, the half-elf ranger of Vox Machina! This eight-piece set is delicately crafted in a translucent blue and white swirl with brown lettering, and adorned with Vex's icons—feather, arrows, bear paw.

Features

Officially licensed Vox Machina Adventure Dice Sets

Complete Polyhedral Sets: Each box includes 8 high-quality polyhedral dice (d4, d6, d8, d10, d12, d20, percentile, sharp edge d20) — ideal for TTRPG systems.

Exclusive Artwork & Details: Custom icons, character-themed color palettes, and immersive designs

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