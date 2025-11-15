Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nightingale PRO, SIVGA

SIVGA Reveals New Nightingale PRO In-Ear Monitors

SIVGA dropped new details about their latest model, the Nightingale PRO In-Ear Monitors, which are now available ahead of the holidays

SIVGA has a brand-new pair of earbuds out on the market as they unveiled their new Nightingale PRO In-Ear Monitors this week. Building off of the original Nightingale set that was released in 2023, this version has been designed with a multi-magnet planar driver, as well as precision-machined aluminium-magnesium housings, which are built to give you cleaner audio that sounds balanced. Perfect for audiophiles looking for something just a little different so that they can try to ehnance the depth of whatever they're listening to. We have more details below as they're now on the market going for $270 a pair.

SIVGA Nightingale PRO In-Ear Monitors

At the heart of the Nightingale PRO is SIVGA's newly developed planar magnetic driver, engineered with a multi-magnet structure and precision-tuned using high-efficiency neodymium magnets. The result is a natural, open, and highly detailed sound, with fast transient response, extended treble, and rich low-end control. The ultra-light 0.008mm composite diaphragm, combined with a 0.006mm aluminium ribbon conductor, delivers an expansive soundstage with clear separation and impressive dynamics – offering a level of performance rarely seen at this price point.

From delicate acoustic recordings to complex electronic mixes, the Nightingale PRO reveals new layers of detail in every track. Its fast planar response and refined tuning create an immersive, fatigue-free listening experience that keeps you connected to the music longer. The acoustic housing of the Nightingale PRO is machined from aviation-grade aluminium-magnesium alloy using a 5-axis CNC process for enhanced control and resonance management. Each unit is finished with hand-polished solid wood faceplates, delivering a refined and natural aesthetic that reflects the care and detail in SIVGA's build process. Designed for long listening sessions, the Nightingale PRO includes a selection of eartips to ensure a secure and comfortable fit – making it the ideal daily IEM for audiophiles and music lovers alike.

