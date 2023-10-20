Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Greavard, Halloween 2023, pokemon

Greavard Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Halloween Event 2023

Use our Greavard Raid Guide for Pokémon GO to defeat this new Paldean Ghost-type during the Halloween Event 2023 Part One.

Spooky Season has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Darkrai and the Shiny release of Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids, returning Ghost-types in Mega Raids, and Shadow Moltres with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all month. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Greavard in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Greavard Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Greavard counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Absol: Snarl, Payback

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Greavard with efficiency.

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Greavard can be defeated with one Trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Greavard cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!