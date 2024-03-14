Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sker Ritual, Wales Interactive

Sker Ritual Has Been Confirmed For April Launch Date

Wales Interactive has released a brand new trailer this morning for Sker Ritual, as the game has been confirmed for release this April.

Indie game developer and publisher Wales Interactive has confirmed the official release date for Sker Ritual, as the game will be out next month. The game has been in Early Access for almost a year and a half now, and we've heard very little about the development from the team about it since then. Now we know they plan on pushing out the full version of the game, as it will arrive on April 18, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we'll see it come out in about a month.

Sker Ritual

The Quiet Ones have returned, and they are not alone. Sker Island has recruited new elites, each with a unique set of abilities that will force you to change up your playstyle, change your location, or enlist the help of your teammates! Old enemies aren't the only ones to curse the lands of Sker, we have many more new faces — even some without faces — that want to destroy you. Killing enemies offers a chance to drop powerful Miracles. Look out for these; you'll need them. A Miracle drop offers a choice of three random upgradable powers that buff or alter your shooting, melee, grenade, and healing. A fifth slot is reserved for your Ultimate, a chargeable powerful action to save up for those sticky situations. Each Miracle is bound to a Celtic God and come in many forms, including rarity, core attributes, and power.

Collect and induce fear in Sker's inhabitants with interchangeable masks inspired by all forms of horror: folk, gothic, zombie, science fiction to the supernatural, and more. Taunt your teammates with unique voice lines and switch out your dynamic menu scene environments from the Island. Get your guns, ammo, and more at The Laughing Policeman's booth at locations around the maps. Buy stock munitions or gamble on a randomly picked weapon with a chance of gaining a higher base level. Climb the weapon ranks with unique upgrades courtesy of The Laughing Policeman's Super Charger for bonus buffs and visible steam-punk-inspired enhancements.

