Skull and Bones Has Released Season One Content

Ubisoft dropped the first seasonal content for Skull and Bones today, providing players new challenges, rewards, and events.

Ubisoft has released Season One of the post-launch content for Skull and Bones, providing pirates with a number of new challenges. The season content dubbed Raging Tides is totally free as it gives players the Tides of Terror story, new bounties to hunt down, a new series of events happening over the next couple of months, and more. We have the full rundown for you here as the content is now live.

Skull and Bones – Season One

Skull and Bones' post-launch content will see players grow their pirate empire and face new threats as the world evolves with each new season. In Season One, Raging Tides, players will embark on a perilous journey against the vicious Pirate Lord Philippe La Peste and his legendary pirate ship, La Potence. From dominating a Legendary Pirate Lord and World Events to growing an empire, this first addition to the post-launch plan signals the start of an exhilarating journey on the high seas. On top of quality-of-life improvements, Season 1 "Raging Tides" brings extensive new content to all players for free:

Tides of Terror : Increasingly difficult seasonal events where players will fight against La Peste's Fleet of Pestilence. Players will eventually go against him in a World Event, culminating in a final showdown where they will seek out his base of operations, the Blighted Bastion, for an epic battle.

: Increasingly difficult seasonal events where players will fight against La Peste's Fleet of Pestilence. Players will eventually go against him in a World Event, culminating in a final showdown where they will seek out his base of operations, the Blighted Bastion, for an epic battle. New World Events: Players will encounter Elite Warships from megacorporations like the DMC (Opwelling), and local factions like the Clan of Fara (Mizerja). Merchant Convoys carrying high-value loot will also be present along trade routes in the Indian Ocean.

Players will encounter Elite Warships from megacorporations like the DMC (Opwelling), and local factions like the Clan of Fara (Mizerja). Merchant Convoys carrying high-value loot will also be present along trade routes in the Indian Ocean. New Bounties: Player can pick up bounties leading them to terrifying legends such as the mysterious Ghost Ship (Rode Maangodin) that haunts the Open Seas, or the terrifying Sea Monster (Zamaharibu) that awaits unsuspecting pirates in the depths.

Player can pick up bounties leading them to terrifying legends such as the mysterious Ghost Ship (Rode Maangodin) that haunts the Open Seas, or the terrifying Sea Monster (Zamaharibu) that awaits unsuspecting pirates in the depths. New Leaderboard rewards: Higher-tier weapons and equipment. Seasonal Smuggler Pass: Three free tracks allow players to acquire new gameplay items and blueprints to further optimize and customize their ship's loadout. There will also be free cosmetics from captain and ship cosmetic sets to resources and Pieces of Eight. The Premium pass also adds extra cosmetics and Gold premium currency.

