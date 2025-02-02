Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sky: Children Of The Light, thatgamecompany

Sky: Children of the Light Launches 2025 Lunar New Year Event

Sky: Children of the Light will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a new event, as the Days of Fortune is currently underway

Article Summary Join the Lunar New Year celebration in Sky: Children of the Light's exciting Days of Fortune event until Feb 9.

Participate in soaring games to capture glowing lanterns and earn Event Ticket Light rewards.

Enjoy musical performances, fireworks, and dance parties with the return of the friendly stone dragon.

Collect themed outfits, accessories, and props to commemorate the heartwarming Days of Fortune event.

Indie game developer and publisher thatgamecompany launched a new event in Sky: Children of the Light, as Days of Fortune is currently underway. The event will run until February 9 and will give players a chance to band together and play games as friends, as well as enjy some special music for the event, and reconnect with some familiar faces, such as the game's friendly dragon visitor. You'll also see decorations throughout the world and some other features that will only be here for a limited time. We have some extra details below, along with a trailer, and you can read more in their latest blog.

Sky: Children of the Light – Days of Fortune

This year's party is better than ever, with a brand-new game where players soar through the air to collect glowing lanterns and create a winding formation of light, gaining Event Ticket Light in the process. In addition, there's plenty more for Sky kids to enjoy during the annual celebration, such as dance parties, fireworks shows, and musical performances. Sky: Children of the Light keeps up the fun and togetherness for its dedicated players with cheerful events like "Days of Fortune." Each update adds to Sky's beautiful and expansive kingdom with unique stories, engaging adventures, and fellow players to befriend.

Playful Games: "Days of Fortune" offers tons of fun for players with various games – the latest transporting players high above the event area to catch glowing lanterns and earn tons of event tickets.

"Days of Fortune" offers tons of fun for players with various games – the latest transporting players high above the event area to catch glowing lanterns and earn tons of event tickets. Musical Moments: With the return of the fan-favorite stone dragon comes their world-class dance tune to get players moving and a great lineup of music to play, such as the newly prepared Dragon Dance music sheet.

With the return of the fan-favorite stone dragon comes their world-class dance tune to get players moving and a great lineup of music to play, such as the newly prepared Dragon Dance music sheet. Heartfelt Mementos: There are tons of "Days of Fortune" keepsakes for players to obtain, including themed outfits, accessories, capes, and props.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!