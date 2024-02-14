Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sky: Children Of The Light, thatgamecompany, valentine's day

Sky: Children Of The Light Promots New Update & Art Book

Sky: Children Of The Light has a new event out now for Valentine's Day, as well as a brand-new art book coming out this April.

Article Summary New Valentine's Day event 'Days of Love' live until February 25 in Sky: Children of the Light.

Discover the 'The Art Of Sky' art book, a collector's item releasing April 22 for $125.

Over 250 pages featuring concept art from Sky, including never-seen creatures and prototypes.

Pre-order the art book for exclusive bonuses: postcards and posters while supplies last.

Indie game developer and publisher thatgamecompany revealed they have new content coming to Sky: Children of the Light, as well as a new art book. Starting with the content, Day of Love is now live, providing you with Valentine's Day content until February 25. We have a trailer for it here, and more info below. Meanwhile, the company will release an art book called The Art Of Sky, a large book of artwork from the team set to come out on April 22 for $125. You can read up more about the book further down.

Sky: Children of the Light – Days of Love

The festivities take place in Jellyfish Cove, a sub-area of the Starlight Desert sand dune, where meteor showers will rain down as Sky kids fly under starlit skies and are greeted by familiar Spirits from past seasons, each reflecting pivotal relationships that shape players' lives. Players who explore the spacious cove will also find bow-shaped event currency, which can be exchanged for new in-game currency items such as a melodic music sheet, an adorable plushie, and a stylish beret. Additionally, any heart gifts sent to friends during the two-week Days of Love event will be doubled. Days of Love is the latest of many enchanting events to unfold in Sky: Children of the Light. Within Sky's mesmerizing world, ancient Spirits guide players through grand adventures and playful quests. Along the way, Sky kids around the world meet fellow players in the realms and form genuine bonds and relationships. With creativity at the forefront of Sky, players express themselves through avatar personalization, sharable content creation, and more, all in the game's expansive universe.

The Art Of Sky

The Art of Sky is a beautifully curated art book featuring over 250 pages of thatgamecompany's trademark artistic excellence. The bewitching art book, now available for pre-order, compiles concept art illustrations spanning the game's earliest days, heartfelt behind-the-scenes commentary, and never-before-seen imagery in a beautifully crafted, timeless first-edition hardcover volume perfect for devoted players and collectors alike. Sky: Children of the Light is beloved for its beautifully animated landscapes, touching storytelling, and the lasting bonds the game facilitates between players around the world. The art book is destined to bring fans into the magical world of Sky, with features such as:

Early Prototypes – Go behind the scenes and discover more than a dozen different Sky child prototypes, early sketches of Sky's social hub Aviary, and fantastic never-before-seen creatures.

Go behind the scenes and discover more than a dozen different Sky child prototypes, early sketches of Sky's social hub Aviary, and fantastic never-before-seen creatures. Rich History and Lore – Each section of "The Art of Sky" contains fascinating descriptions and backstories woven into Sky's realms and details the extensive creative processes behind each decision made by thatgamecompany's art team.

Each section of "The Art of Sky" contains fascinating descriptions and backstories woven into Sky's realms and details the extensive creative processes behind each decision made by thatgamecompany's art team. Premium Design – Copies of "The Art of Sky" are printed on premium paper and come individually numbered for authenticity.

Copies of "The Art of Sky" are printed on premium paper and come individually numbered for authenticity. Fan Art – Sky's dedicated fanbase makes the community what it is, and "The Art of Sky" features a beautiful epilogue containing some of the pieces shared over the years by fans around the world.

Sky's dedicated fanbase makes the community what it is, and "The Art of Sky" features a beautiful epilogue containing some of the pieces shared over the years by fans around the world. Pre-order Bonuses – Pre-ordering "The Art of Sky" grants bonus gifts of eight enchanting Sky postcards and three classic Sky posters while supplies last.

