Sky of Tides Announces The Voice Cast Ahead Of Release

In a bit of a well-written presentation, the developers behind Sky Of Tides have revealed the full voice actor cast for the game

Article Summary Sky Of Tides voice cast revealed by ESDigital Games and Lofty Sky Entertainment ahead of Gamescom 2024.

Ginger Sue and Angela Tran lead the main characters, Rin and Atla, in this story-driven sci-fi adventure.

The story explores a war-torn universe, with Rin seeking her missing father to heal their fractured planet.

Notable voice actors include Todd Haberkorn, Damien Hass, Joe Zieja, and Storymodebae in various roles.

Indie game publisher ESDigital Games and developer Lofty Sky Entertainment have revealed the full cast for their latest game, Sky Of Tides. Rather than publishing a video like other companies, the team penned a proper introduction to the story of the game, announcing all of the actors who will be lending their talents in the process. We have the full announcement for you to check out below, as the game will be available at Gamescom 2024 later this month.

Sky Of Tides – Voice Cast Announcement

Sky of Tides is a story-driven sci-fi adventure with RPG elements set in a technologically advanced universe on the brink of war. Set on numen9, the game explores the aftermath of a great calamity that fractured the planet, floated the oceans into the sky, and split the land into nine separate planetoids. Players follow Rin, voiced by Ginger Sue (Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, Dragonheir: Silent Gods, My Time at Sandrock). Rin must search for her missing father following his disappearance under mysterious circumstances and heal the broken planet of numen9. Along her journey, Rin encounters a diverse cast of characters that present choices that will shape both Rin and numen9's future. It also explores the world of numen9 from the perspective of another protagonist, Atla Gildeon, voiced by Angela Tran (Genshin Impact, The Titan's Bride, Joey & Ella). The series will also be included in special retail box sets of the game being sold by ESDigital Games. More platforms where the series can be watched will be announced at a later date.

Among the best-known cast of the Sky of Tides game and series is American voice actor and director Todd Haberkorn, who has voiced characters in many popular anime and games, including Dragon Ball Z and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. He brings the role of Lu D'Lorah – father of the game's main character, to life, and voices Commander Ox in the animated series. Damien Hass, a familiar face from Smosh Games and the Damien & Shayne Show, as well as the voice of several characters from the show Clarence and games including Grand Theft Auto V, Halo Wars 2, and Fortnite, is the voice of Reef in the Sky of Tides game. Also notable are ex-USAF officer-turned-voice actor and author Joe Zieja, whose works include Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Just Cause 4. He voices the role of Streak in the game. And popular variety streamer Briana "Storymodebae" Williams joins the cast, voicing the character of Drifty No-Hive in both the game and animated series.

In addition to the actors mentioned above, the cast of the game and/or the series includes:

Zoleka Vundla voices the character Nikki in the game.

Caleb Yen voices the character of Kryll in the series.

Tricia Brioux brings the role of Chairman to life in both the game and series.

Chelly Li performs the role of Yana in the series.

Conrad Haynes performs the role of Thrace in the game.

David Shatraw voices the character of Loaj in the game.

Mark Graue performs the role of Rin's grandfather, Kenneth Sohan in the game.

B Marks voices the character Sage Sid in the game and Dr. Ugane in the series.

Brent Mukai, as Sage Opaldeen in the series.

