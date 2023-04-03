Skybound Entertainment Reveals New Tabletop Game Boo-Ty Call Looking for some action from the afterlife? Skybound Entertainment has a new board game on the way called Boo-ty Call.

Skybound Entertainment has revealed a new board game out of their tabletop division as they have introduced players to Boo-Ty Call. The shorthand version of this game is that you're playing a medium talking to ghosts, all of which are lonely and essentially communicating through thirst traps. This scandalous new party game was designed by Dan Stong, and it features the artwork of cartoonist Zach M. Stafford (Extra Fabulous, Deogie, Pervis) to bring the game to life. One of you will play the medium while the rest are ghosts sitting in the great beyond, as you and your friends play ghostly matchmaker in one of the weirdest out-of-body experiences you can have in a game. We have more info on how the game will play, as well as some of the content that will be coming down the line. The game will officially be released on April 19th, going for $18 as it will be released across comic book shops.

"Boo-ty Call is a deduction-focused party game where each player acts as either a lonely medium or a flirty ghost trying to get someone to hook up with them through clues given in response to seductive séance cards. The first medium to tap the right ghost scores a point for them and their new spectral fling. This game features beautiful tarot style cards for the ghost profiles, séance cards that act as questions to ask the ghost, and a theme that some would call…spirited. The game first launched as part of the hit 'Extra Fabulous Experience' Kickstarter campaign alongside the collection of webcomics Good Comics for Bad People in July 2022, securing worldwide media coverage and earning nearly $475,000. The "Extra Fabulous Experience" became a top five webcomics graphic novel campaign of all-time."