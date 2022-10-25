Skye Tales Is Coming To Nintendo Switch in 2023

Puny Astronaut and 4J Studios revealed they'll be releasing Skye Tales for the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023. If you haven't seen this one before, this is a gentle puzzle-adventure game that has been created and designed with a mindfulness toward accessibility, giving players who might have some kind of disability a chance to play the game in various ways. You'll be taken on a small adventure as you'll attempt to unravel the mystery, set up for kids and adults to have fun with either on their own or together. You can watch the latest trailer for the game below along with more info on it as we wait for a proper release date.

"Discover the valleys of Brinn and lend a hand to the townsfolk by interacting with a rainbow of tactile toys, instruments, and puzzles as Skye the friendly dragon. Relaxation and playfulness are at the heart of this whimsical game, where players are encouraged to take their time and enjoy the sights, sounds, and sensations of the world around them. Explore high and low as you glide through enchanting landscapes; interact with a cast of colorful characters, making plenty of fuzzy animal friends along the way, and unlock adorable accessories to make Skye the best-dressed dragon in Brinn. Appealing to players of all ages, Skye Tales offers parents and children an alternative experience from more demanding and frenetic games and allows them to explore the magic of mindfulness."

"In addition to providing a wonderful entry point to the world of video games, Puny Astronaut was also keen to ensure gamers of all abilities could experience the magic of Skye Tales. The studio worked closely with accessibility charity, Able Gamers, throughout the game's development to gather feedback and implement a whole host of accessibility features for the game, such as alternate control schemes and the ability to adjust colors and fonts for increased visibility and readability."