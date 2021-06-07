Skyforge Releases The Free Hunters Of Terra Update

My.Games revealed this week that they have released a new free update into Skyforge as players can experience the Hunters Of Terra. The update comes with a few different addtio9mns that should make fans very happy, or at the very least keep them busy for a long while. Players will be able to explore a brand new class that they can upgrade and level up with as the new Bounty Hunter class has been added to the mix. Now you can head off and seek out criminals and other bounties in an effort to make some real cash. The update also comes with a new Dungeon and a new Squad Adventure, both of which have hours of entertainment behind them, provided you don't just try to boss rush them and at least try to enjoy them.

This past week also marked the anniversary of My.Games, who are celebrating with a seven-day premium membership for Skyforge, which anyone can redeem through their website. Players can start playing Skyforge or jump in for free as both the game and the update are available at no additional cost.

The nineteenth class to join the Skyforge Roster, The Bounty Hunter is looking to make an explosive entrance. Wielding a handheld mortar and specializing in area of effect damage, the Bounty Hunter is armed to the teeth with explosive weapons. When the Bounty Hunter gets stuck in a tight spot, they have anti-grav and shield gadgets they can use in inventive ways. Players can delve into new PvE content with the new bounty hunter and any existing characters. The new three player squad adventure Terran Rift in which the party explores an underground labyrinth that's crawling with Mechanoids. In addition to the new squad adventure players can also dive into the Ancient Trails dungeon. This five player dungeon will take the adventuring party from the surface of Terra to it's dark and mysterious depths.