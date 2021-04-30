Skylanders: Ring Of Heroes Has Added New Co-Op Content

Activision and Com2uS revealed today that they have added a bunch of new co-op content into Skylanders: Ring Of Heroes. The shorthand is that the game has a new update that when applied will throw in a ton of new cooperative guild content, along with a special limited-time event that provides players with login bonuses including Premium Summon Tickets. Plus it will come with an extra upgrade for materials to get extra-strong Skylanders, but only for a limited time as it will go away after May 12th. You can read more about the additions below.

In the new guild battle, at least 10 guild members will have to work together for a strategic battle. Anyone will be able to participate in the guild battle that's held in seasons as long as they've joined a guild. One season consists of 5 battles and each battle will be played for 2 days followed by a day of break time. There are 10 bases in the guild battle and users can use Energy that's provided every day to defend ally bases or occupy the opponent bases with the decks they've formed. The guild that occupied more bases until the battle ends will win. Users will get guild points according to the guild battle result that's tallied by season and use the points to get various upgrade items.

Com2uS has also prepared a special Skylanders: Ring Of Heroes event where users can get various game items just for participating to celebrate the new cooperative content update. Users will be able to get the Premium Summon Ticket, which can be used to get the best grade Skylander, and other various upgrade materials just for checking in until the 12th. In addition, mission events will be held with the subject of the new guild battle to help the user enjoy the new content and get rewards.