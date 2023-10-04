Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Konfa Games, Slime 3K

Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot Will Hit Early Access In November

Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot will provide a free demo during Steam Next Fest before an Early Access version comes out next month.

Konfa Games and tinyBuild Games revealed that Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot will have a free demo next week, followed by an Early Access release in November. The team will be releasing a demo as part of Steam Next Fest on October 9, giving you a chance to play a couple of levels and see what the game is about. But then you'll get the Early Access version on November 2, as they will work toward a full release in 2024. You can check out the latest trailer below.

"In an attempt to mass produce artificial pink humans, evil artificial intelligence d'Spot's gooey formula accidentally mutates, becoming self-aware. Bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble, the now-intelligent slime jelly sets off on an indiscriminate warpath. Its grotesque form and insatiable appetite make the oozing entity a force to be reckoned with. Navigate through a familiar post-apocalyptic labyrinth as a gelatinous death machine, encountering a variety of challenges and obstacles. The tables have turned: battle previously led bare-bottom soldiers with spliced DNA and unique abilities, as well as d'Spot's original cast of cyborgs, demons, and other unholy abominations. Make calculated decisions, stacking the right abilities and equipment to craft the perfect synergistic build."

"Collect many interactive objects along the way, including sewer grates for quick movement, anomaly traps to prep humans for consumption, and Tesla amplifiers granting electric abilities. Constantly unlock new content between sessions and experiment with different playstyles to find alternative paths to victory. Sludge through a visually striking, distinctive world, blending a retro pixel aesthetic with futuristic elements. Wrench havoc in a sleek, polished setting featuring clean lines and a muted color palette emphasizing the bleakness of the world under dSpot's rule. Grimace at the slimy sound effects while bopping the slime's head(??) to an electronic soundtrack that adds to the game's futuristic tone. Gear up and get ready to take on d'Spot and his minions in this epic battle."

