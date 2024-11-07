Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Pancake Games, Slime Heroes

Slime Heroes Arrives On Nintendo Switch Next Year

After being annoucned over the Summer, Slime Heroes has a release window as it's coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime in early 2025

Article Summary Slime Heroes launches on Nintendo Switch in Q1 2025, bringing magical adventures to the console.

Explore a vibrant 3D world and fight corruption with unique powers, solo or in co-op mode.

Customize your slime hero with colors and hats, adding personality and powerful stat buffs.

Discover hidden treasures and tackle challenging puzzles across six expansive regions.

Indie game developer Pancake Games and publisher Whitethorn Games have confirmed that Slime Heroes is coming to the Nintendo Switch early next year. The game has already been revealed for release on PC via Steam and Xbox, but now the team has confirmed the Switch will join the release schedule as they're planning for a Q1 2025 launch. Along with this news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Slime Heroes

In Slime Heroes, journey through a whimsical world entrusted to an unlikely hero, a slime, tasked to save it from a mysterious corruption. Explore the expansive 3D world — alone or with a friend — and encounter ferocious enemies, challenging but approachable puzzles, and uncover forgotten treasures. Gain magical gems throughout the world and dynamically combine them to create unique and powerful magical skills that can take down even the most corrupt minions and bosses. Discover a touching story of overcoming expectations, friendship, and forgiveness as you progress because even slimes can be heroes!

Gain Abilities and Change Them Up On the Fly: Collect and consume an arsenal of gems obtained from defeating enemies, and dynamically combine skills to craft unique attacks that suit your playstyle at any time.

Collect and consume an arsenal of gems obtained from defeating enemies, and dynamically combine skills to craft unique attacks that suit your playstyle at any time. Play Alone or With a Friend: Venture off solo or jump into a friend's game at any time for a fun couch and online co-op adventure. With a shared loot system, you'll both be able to create complimentary abilities to take on the fiercest corrupted enemies.

Venture off solo or jump into a friend's game at any time for a fun couch and online co-op adventure. With a shared loot system, you'll both be able to create complimentary abilities to take on the fiercest corrupted enemies. Travel Across an Expansive World: Explore six distinct regions in a vibrant, vast, open world and meet the gods that rule over each region. Discover secret passageways, hidden areas and unique puzzle dungeons each with their own challenges to overcome.

Explore six distinct regions in a vibrant, vast, open world and meet the gods that rule over each region. Discover secret passageways, hidden areas and unique puzzle dungeons each with their own challenges to overcome. Make Your Slime Your Own: Give your slime some personality as you customize its face and colors to your liking. Find hats throughout the map that not only give your slime that little extra pizazz but also provide helpful stat buffs, keeping you fashionable and ready for battle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!