Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord, nDreams, slimer

Slimer Is Coming To Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord

A classic character is coming to Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, as Slimer will arrive in the VR title with his own mode.

Article Summary Slimer joins Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord in a new Slimer Hunt mode.

Free update available on Meta Quest and PSVR2, featuring iconic ghostly fun.

Dan Aykroyd returns as Ray Stantz to guide players in the Slimer Hunt mission.

New update adds original Ghostbusters flight suits as in-game cosmetics.

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and nDreams revealed this morning that Slimer will be coming to Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord in his own mode. One of the most iconic characters of the franchise, the team will finally introduce the green blog to the game as part of a free update. You'll be able to play an entirely new mode called Slimer Hunt, as you and your teammates will have to search the house for him in a place that is clearly more than what it appears to be. We have more details about it and info on the latest dev update below, as the new content is live on Meta Quest and PSVR2.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord – Slimer Hunt

Legendary writer, actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd reprises his role as original Ghostbuster Ray Stantz in Slimer Hunt, a brand-new mission that brings Slimer to the streets of San Francisco. Guided by Ray, players will team up to track down Slimer before he can unleash his unique brand of mischief. Also landing in this update are the flight suits of the original Ghostbusters as an in-game cosmetic, allowing players to step into the iconic uniforms from the original movie and fulfill the fantasy of being part of the first band of Ghostbusters like never before.

In their latest Developer Update video, the development team at nDreams talked through this latest update and revealed the work that has gone into bringing Slimer Hunt into the game, including major atmosphere and animation changes. Slimer Hunt is the latest release in Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord's extensive post-launch roadmap, following on from the Infestation and Heist and Seek game mode updates in late 2023. SPVR and nDreams revealed in December that a major update would be releasing in the coming months with more information to be revealed soon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!