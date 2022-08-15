Smash Boats Receives Co-Op Version On Xbox & Nintendo Switch

Smash House Games has revealed a new version of Smash Boats offering up co-op play as Smash Boats: Waterlogged Edition is on the way. This will essentially be a brand new update to the game as you and a friend will be able to tag-team fight your way through other players on the same water-coated battlefields you had before. Now you can experience all of the zanny and near-drowning fun of the primary game with a friend as you take on multiple opponents for ultimate supremacy over the small body of water that you have no control over. You can read more as well as a trailer below as it will drop on Xbox and Nintendo Switch on August 18th, 2022.

Smash Boats is an action game with a seemingly simple goal: Smash everything in sight to conquer all the arenas (pools)! Sounds easy – but with relentless enemies, zany Mayday events, and unusual water hazards that can hinder your progress … it's anything but, really. We're talking about arcade-style difficulty in a glorious, colorful package filled to the gills with boats, special moves, wacky events, obstacles, and more. So if you end up having trouble completing some stages on the Nintendo Switch, just have a friend join you for couch co-op! More than two? Party games – all 3 of them, all new – support up to 4 players. A boatload of pools to smash in – including a toy chest, a pool table … and even a toilet!

18 boats with unique smash-abilities such as: frying pan, shark bite, lasers, water-pound – and many, many more.

All boats can also submerge, ram, backward ram, power turn, and brake.

Conquer stages and collect stars to unlock new boats and pools!

Couch co-op (2-player co-op) and Party mode (3 competitive party games for 1-4 players) are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch – for now, at least.