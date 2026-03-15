Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Slap-Bang! Digital, Smash N Grab

Smash N Grab Launches New Free Demo on Steam

You can play a free demo for the game Smash N Grab right now on Steam, giving you a taste of the speedrunning beat ’em up title

Article Summary Smash N Grab launches a free demo on Steam, letting you try the speedrunning beat 'em up right now.

Play as a robot and raccoon duo, tethered together, racing to loot and escape in retro-futuristic settings.

Each run challenges you to destroy obstacles, grab loot, and find the fastest route for a top leaderboard spot.

Replay the demo level, discover shortcuts, and perfect your strategy to earn the coveted S rank in Smash N Grab.

Indie game developer and publisher Slap-Bang! Digital has released a free demo for their latest game, Smash N Grab. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a speedrunning beat 'em up game in which you play as a robot/raccoon pair of thieves who are trying to make off with the loot in a quick heist, while being tethered together by a rope so you're always within proximity of each other. The demo will give players a chance to experience one of the levels as you'll work to smash and grab as much as you can while racing against the clock. You can check out more in the trailer above as the demo is available on Steam as part of Games from Ireland until March 19.

Smash N Grab

Take control of Smash, a hulking robot drummer, and Grab, his cunning raccoon accomplice, as they tear a tethered trail of thievery through retro-futuristic environments inspired by the graphic style of Saul Bass, Samurai Jack, and Batman: The Animated Series. Players will demolish everything in their path as they race against the clock to secure the fastest escape, bagging the score of a lifetime. With each attempt, players and speedrunners alike will shave precious seconds off their time in their pursuit of the coveted S ranked chaotic caper.

Smash 'N Grab's first demo features a highly replayable single level. Players will smash everything in their way, grab loot, fight guards, and traverse platform sections as they try to escape as quickly as possible. Repeated attempts will allow them to try new routes and to perfect their strategy while seeking an elusive S rank.

Smash walls, guards, and obstacles as you Grab loot while discovering hidden shortcuts and areas.

Optimize and perfect speedrunning routes to get the best score and climb the global leaderboard.

Spoiler! Destroying valuables shaves precious seconds off your time and boosts your score.

SMASH AND GRAB!

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