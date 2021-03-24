Snap Games Announces New Multi-Game Partnership With Gismart

Snap Games announced this morning that they have partnered with Gismart for a new multi-year game to develop several mobile titles. While the finer details of the deal were not made public, what we do know is that Snap Inc. will globally launch Gismart's second game on Snapchat, Crazy Run, and integrate Bitmoji into Gismart's games, starting with Perfect Expert 3D. As for Gismart's end of the deal, they will be bringing with them their expertise in making Snapchat titles as Snap is extending its technology and bringing its social and interactive tools to Gismart's native titles. Essentially, the two sides saw something they really wanted from the other and came together. We're not sure how many games the two companies have agreed upon, but we're guessing we're going to see at least three out of the deal. We have a pair of quotes from the announcement this morning for you here.

"Color Galaxy has been a hit on our platform with over 45M Snapchatters playing since launch," said Pedro Rodrigues, Head of EMEA Games Partnerships at Snap Inc. "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Gismart to bring more games to our growing community of 265 million daily Snapchatters, and help personalize the player experience across Gismart's iOS and Android games with our Bitmoji Avatars." "Starting off with one-game cooperation, our relationship with Snap has quickly extended to multi-game partnership. We are excited to introduce Crazy Run and we hope the audience will enjoy playing it as much as Color Galaxy," said Lana Meisak, VP, BD and Marketing Gismart. "We are also pleased to be able to explore other opportunities with Snap. By joining Snap's early partner circle in integrating its technology, Snap Kit and Bitmoji for Games. We are currently discussing more opportunities utilizing Bitmoji for Games with exciting third-party brands."