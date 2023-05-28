Sniper Elite 5 Releases New Saboteur Content Pack Those of you who have been enjoying the DLC packs for Sniper Elite 5 have a new one as you get to dress up like a Saboteur.

Rebellion Developments has released a new DLC pack for Sniper Elite 5, as you can plan out things to go wrong in the Saboteur Weapon & Skin Pack. A little bit of cosmetics and a little bit of content, this is for those players who enjoy being deep behind enemy lines, setting up plans ahead of time to help the Allies beat the overwhelming odds, as you use all the tools available to you, both new and old. The pack will give you two new weapons and a new character skin to throw on, which will run you $10 for the DLC, or you can get it along with all the other DLC for $30 in the Season 2 Pass.

"Saboteur includes the Type 1 TERA, which provides a rapid rate of fire with good accuracy thanks to its low levels of recoil. Featuring a folding stock for improved portability, the TERA is incredibly fast to equip and aim down the sight. Players will also receive the Grease Gun, an SMG with great mobility that is very easy to control, even under sustained firing, thanks to its low rate of fire and recoil. Despite its low muzzle velocity, the stability and control on offer make it a solid choice for slightly longer-ranged combat encounters. Finally, the Liberator Skin celebrates the liberation of Paris. Karl can now sport a classic French Resistance appearance, complete with the signature armband."

"The new Rhine Crossing No Cross is also available now and is free to all Sniper Elite 5 players. Based on the battle of Remagen at the Ludendorff Bridge in Germany, the new map is set at night. The iconic towers on the collapsed bridge offer the highest vantage points on either side of the no-cross zone. With diagonal sightlines across the corners of the map and cover offered by the remains of the bridge, players will have to be at their stealthiest and make use of the dark to prevail."

