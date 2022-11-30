Sniper Elite 5 Unveils Final Season Pass One Content

Rebellion Developments revealed details on the end of the Season Pass One for Sniper Elite 5, as some new content is coming to close it out. Two different packs are being added to the game in conjunction with Rebellion's 30th Anniversary, as the Airborne Elite Pack has been added to celebrate the British Heritage of the company along with the frequently requested Lee No. 4 rifle and a Union Jack weapon skin for the Welrod pistol. They're also adding the final content pack, which comes with a new exciting mission called Conqueror, and you can get the new Survival Map called Tide of War for free. We have more info on all three of them below.

Sniper Elite 5 Airborne Elite Pack

"Free to all players, the Airborne Elite Pack is a celebration of all things British and marks Rebellion's 30th anniversary. It gives players the stunning Lee No.4 rifle, an iconic Parachute Regiment Character Skin for Karl and a Union Jack Weapon Skin for the Welrod pistol. The Lee No.4 is a British bolt-action rifle that was famous for its ergonomics and ability to lay down shots rapidly via the "mad minute exercise," a special grip used to grip and reciprocate the bolt extremely quickly. It offers the shooter great stability, accuracy, and with a 10-round magazine, is very versatile with the powerful 303 British round. Combine this with the Parachute Regiment Character Skin and Union Jack Weapon Skin for the Welrod to complete a distinctly British military look. Included in this pack:

Lee No.4 Weapon Pack (Rifle + Attachments)

Parachute Regiment Character Skin (Karl variant)

Union Jack Weapon Skin for Welrod"

Conqueror Mission, Weapon, & Skin Pack

"Released today, Conqueror is a thrilling new mission for Sniper Elite 5. The retreating Nazi forces have dug in to make their last stand in the town of Falaise. They are using the historic castle which was once occupied by William the Conqueror as their stronghold. Players will have to breach the castle walls and take out the Nazi General hidden inside before signalling the Allied Forces that they can begin their assault. In addition to the mission, players will also receive the Drilling Shotgun. This Triple-barrelled Luftwaffe survival shotgun is devastating at close-range and still effective at distance when combined with Slug shells and a precision iron sight. Finally, the Oak Leaf Paint Weapon Skins give weaponry a great new look that will help players blend into the undergrowth. Included in this pack:

Conqueror Mission Pack

Drilling Shotgun Weapon Pack

Oak Leaf Paint Weapon Skins

The Conqueror Mission, Weapon and Skin Pack is available now as part of Season Pass One, costing $34.99, or as a standalone purchase for $9.99. Season Pass One also includes the Landing Force, Concealed Target and Up Close and Personal packs which have previously been released. This latest release concludes the content for Season Pass One."

Tide Of War Survival Map

"Playable in both single-player and co-op, the new free Survival Map Tide of War is available now to all players. Taking players back to the beachhead town of Colline-Sur-Mer, Tide of War presents an ever-changing challenge as they fight on wide open sands and seafront, through narrow twisting streets and inland into open fields. The environment of Colline-Sur-Mer can be used to the player's advantage to flank enemy forces but beware, as it can also work against you. Players will need to use all their stealth, sniping, and combat skills to survive wave after wave of oncoming Nazi forces and vehicles.

The critically acclaimed Sniper Elite 5 is the latest game in the award-winning franchise and is available now on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam and the Windows Store. Developed by Rebellion, Sniper Elite 5 offers an unparalleled tactical sniping experience as you fight your way across the most immersive maps ever featured in the series, with many real-world locations captured in stunning detail."