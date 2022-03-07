Snoop Dogg Joins FaZe Clan's Board Of Directors

Some interesting esports news this morning as FaZe Clan has announced that Snoop Dogg has officially joined their Board of Directors. The grander details to him joining the organization weren't revealed, but what we do know is that Snoop will aid in co-creating content, participate in key business initiatives, and launch merchandise through the brand which will be a part of their merch and apparel lines. Not to mention having him appear across FaZe Clan's platform, which will give them an added boost. Snoop is also one of the major names coming out of the merger announcement back in October 2021, as FaZe revealed they will merge with BRPM. The merger is expected to be final this Spring, which will reveal more members of the Board. Here's some quotes from today's announcement.

"It only makes sense to partner with FaZe Clan as both a team member and on the Board of Directors," said Snoop Dogg, Entertainment Icon. "The youth identifies with their brand and that's something my son Cordell knew, which is why he brought us together."

"The organic relationship between FaZe and Snoop has been building for years now, so we are thrilled to officially welcome FaZe Snoop to the family. As the original internet kid and first generation gamer, Snoop has always understood the cultural connection between music, lifestyle and gaming," said Kai Henry, Chief Strategy Officer of FaZe Clan. "Today, Snoop is a prominent voice in the emerging Web3 community and we have exciting plans to create together in the metaverse, driving new engagement opportunities for both of our fanbases."

"As I've been watching what FaZe Clan has been building in the gaming space, I knew there was a natural connection with what my dad has been doing," said Cordell Broadus, Creative Consultant, Channel 21. "When I look at the two brands, I was inspired by the synergy they could create so I brought them together in this partnership. I can't wait for the world to see what we are about to do."