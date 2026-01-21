Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: peanuts, snoopy, Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club Gets Switch 2 Release Date

After having been released back in October for most other platforms, Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club is getting a Switch 2 launch

GameMill Entertainment has announced a launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club. The game has been out since October on PC and all three major consoles, but because of the timing, they didn't have a Switch 2 version ready. Now they have confirmed the game will hit the platform on March 17, 2026. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club

Put on your detective cap and join Snoopy and the gang in an all-new mystery adventure packed with delightful charm, clever puzzles, and heartwarming friendships! Explore the town, solve challenging cases, and uncover hidden secrets—with help from the lovable Peanuts crew. Whether you're investigating missing kites or seeking out the mysterious Lake Ness Monster, each case is filled with brain-teasing challenges and unexpected surprises. Build a team of four with friends like Peppermint Patty, Lucy, Marcie, Schroeder, Franklin and others—each bringing their own special skills to the case. Lighthearted, witty, and full of classic Peanuts charm, this feel-good action-puzzle adventure is perfect for players of all ages!

Play As Snoopy: Snoopy's on the case! Take charge of the Great Mystery Club and team up with the Peanuts gang, using their quirky strengths to help you solve puzzles.

Explore Iconic Locations: Visit the school, the iconic music hall, Charlie Brown's house, the baseball field, the Kite-Eating Tree, and more on your hunt for the truth!

Snoopy's On The Case: Switch between Snoopy's personas—Detective, Beagle Scout, Fierce Pirate and more—to solve puzzles with clever tools like a leaf blower, a super-sleuth's magnifying glass, a trusty metal detector and others.

Mystery Club Mini-Games: Have a blast with baseball, football, crafting, memory tests, object hunts, piano playing, and Snoopy soapbox racing —and take flight in the legendary Sopwith Camel to chase down the Red Baron!

A Story Packed With Heart & Humor: Enjoy humorous and delightful encounters in an emotional story that celebrates the power of friendship, teamwork, and staying true to who you are.

