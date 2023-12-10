Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adamant Time, pokemon, Snorlax, Timeless Travels

Snorlax Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adamant Time Event

Use Fighting-type Pokémon, including these elite top counters, to take down Snorlax in Tier Three Raids in the new Pokémon GO event.

Article Summary Discover the best Snorlax counters for the Timeless Travel season in Pokémon GO.

Beat Tier Three Snorlax raids with top Fighting-type Pokémon like Mega Blaziken.

Snorlax raids are doable solo with high CP and moves, but easier with support.

Shiny Snorlax odds are full, with tips to ensure catches via excellent throws.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Snorlax in Tier Three Raids during the Adamant Time event starting soon. Let's get into it.

Top Snorlax Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Snorlax counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Snorlax with efficiency.

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Hawlucha: Low Kick, Flying Press

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Passimian: Counter, Superpower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Snorlax can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Snorlax is currently thought to be full odds in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

