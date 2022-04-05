SnowRunner Will Be Released On Next-Gen Consoles Next Month

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive will be bringing SnowRunner over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X at the end of May. This version will be bringing all of the snow-packed action to 4K as you'll have to brave some of the steepest and iciest climbs ever to get much-needed supplies to where they need to go. Not to mention responding to emergencies and other conditions in a variety of vehicles that will test your endurance in braving the cold. You can check out the latest trailer for it below as the next-gen version will release on May 31st, 2022.

Get ready for the next-generation off-road experience! SnowRunner puts you in the driver's seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments with the most advanced terrain simulation ever. Drive 40 vehicles from brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, and Freightliner as you leave your mark on an untamed open world. Overcome mud, torrential waters, snow, and frozen lakes while taking on perilous contracts and missions. Expand and customize your fleet with many upgrades and accessories including an exhaust snorkel for heavy waters or chain tires to battle the snow. Ride solo or with other players in 4-player co-operative and expand your SnowRunner experience with community-created mods!

With the power of the newest console generation, navigate the massively diverse terrain of SnowRunner's biomes in up to 4K UHD and 60 FPS. Watch nature and the elements come to life as you spin the wheels across mud, snow, ice and rivers to complete deliveries and explore the open world solo, or with up to 3 friends regardless of what platform they play on thanks to full crossplay support. The time has come to harness revolutionary physics and treacherously gorgeous environments on Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 with added Haptic Feedback support to feel every nuance of terrain under your wheels.