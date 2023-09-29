Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Hyper Games, Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley

Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley To Release Steam Next Fest Demo

Raw Fury revealed they will have a free demo of Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley for you to play during the October Steam Next Fest.

Indie game developer Hyper Games and publisher Raw Fury have revealed that Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley will be a part of the October 2023 Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game is a new musical adventure title based on the works of author Tove Jansson. The demo is actually available right now and will be online until October 16, while the team prepares to release the game sometime in Q1 2024. Before you go try it, we have more info about the game and the latest trailer below.

"Experience a beautifully crafted and quintessentially Nordic game – brought to life with stories, emotions, and a melancholic atmosphere – set in the vivid and beloved world of Moomin, created by renowned Finnish author Tove Jansson. The game and the demo offer a wholesome experience for every age that combines open-world mechanics with puzzles, stealth, and melodic elements! Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is a story-rich musical adventure game about Snufkin restoring the valley and helping the quirky and memorable characters and critters who call it home. A series of hideous parks have appeared in Moominvalley, disrupting the landscape and its harmonious nature. As Snufkin, you will distract police officers, pull out signs, and knock over misplaced statues as you restore nature and the inhabitants' homes while putting an end to the industrious Park Keeper's plans…"

Set out on a cozy, story-rich adventure game in a gorgeous storybook art style.

Get the strict Park Keeper and his horrible parks out of Moominvalley with the help of your trusty harmonica, a bit of stealth, and the friends you'll meet along the way.

Meet over 50 charming characters and creatures who call Moominvalley their home.

Experience narrative gameplay and a myriad of charming stories and quests involving the beloved characters inspired by Tove Jansson's work.

Explore Moominvalley's open world and solve musical and environmental puzzles along the way to uncover the happenings in the valley.

Immerse yourself in the beautiful soundscape of music and melodies composed in collaboration with Sigur Rós.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!