Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: PC Gaming Show, Summer Game Fest

So Here Was Everything In The Lengthy PC Gaming Show 2023

We were busy doing other things when the two-hour extravaganza known as the PC Gaming Show 2023 was happening, so here's a recap.

Over the weekend, one of the major showcases that took place during Summer Game Fest was the PC Gaming Show, bringing another two hours of game announcements. We didn't have time to watch it live because we were at Play Days trying out a ton of games. And because it was their show, they didn't share anything in advance. So this is us playing catchup a few days later. They revealed over 50 games over the course of the show, and we have a full rundown of everything revealed below.

Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 is the sequel to the highly acclaimed, BAFTA-nominated society survival game that blended city-building, strategy and management gameplay, creating a brand-new genre. Its successor takes place 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard storm, and Earth is still overwhelmed by the icy climate of neverending frost and harsh weather. You play as the leader of a resource-hungry metropolis where the expansion and search for new sources of power is an unavoidable reality. After the age of coal, conquering Frostland for the oil extraction industry is expected to be the new salvation of what's left of humanity. However, change does not come easily, and not everyone in this new multi-layered society will welcome this new direction.

Teardown

Plan the perfect heist using creative problem-solving, brute force, and everything around you. Teardown features a fully destructible and truly interactive environment where player freedom and emergent gameplay are the driving mechanics. Tear down walls with explosives or vehicles to create shortcuts no one thought was possible. Stack objects, build structures, or use floating objects to your advantage. Take your time to create an efficient path through the level, plan the heist and get ready to execute it. Run, jump, drive, slingshot. Do whatever you need to collect targets, avoid robots or steal whatever your clients ask for. But make sure not to get caught!

Nivalis

Welcome to Nivalis! Making it in this cyberpunk city isn't easy. The gangs want to harvest your organs, the Corps will fine you for breathing, and the whole time, the ground under your feet is crumbling. This city could fall into the ocean tomorrow, so you better make your fortune today. You've got to start small: a food stall, a noodle stand, a stim store. Build your way up to a bar, a restaurant, or even a nightclub. Eventually, you'll own all the nightlife in Nivalis. You'll own the night!

Jumplight Odyssey

Lead your crew on a daring, star-flung escape to the sanctuary of the Forever Star in this roguelite starship colony sim. Escape the clutches of Admiral Voltan and the warmongering Zutopans, as you build, repair, promote, defend, and grow, across multiple decks of your starship. With your home planet destroyed and your people lost, it's up to you to keep Hope alive on a perilous adventure across the galaxy! Also… There's a pig. You can pet the pig. That's all you really need to know.

Road to Vostok

Road to Vostok is a hardcore single-player survival game set in a post-apocalyptic border zone between Finland and Russia. Survive, loot, plan, and prepare your way across the Border Zone and enter the Vostok.

Ebenezer and the Invisible World

Join Ebenezer Scrooge and a team of spectral allies as they battle to save London from the clutches of the wealthy industrialist, Caspar Malthus, and his militant Private Guard. With each Ghost lending their unique abilities, explore the dark corners of London and uncover the sinister influence of the Dark Spirit and an army of Unrepentant Ghosts. Will you have the courage to confront Caspar and stop his malevolent plans before it is too late?

Warhaven

Warhaven's dynamic melee combat rewards new recruits and veteran players alike. Choose from a roster of unique soldiers, each with their own motivations for fighting beneath the banner of Warhaven. Coordinate with your squad before each battle and outwit your foes with tactical maneuvers. Fight to control footholds and the powerful engines of war they contain. Soldiers who excel are rewarded with the chance to incarnate as an avatar of the Immortals, mighty gods who dominate the battlefield. Seize immortality and swing the pendulum of fate in your favor!

D.O.R.F.

Take command of one of three unique factions and conquer your enemies in a twisted vision of the future. Construct sprawling bases, scour the land for resources to mine and refine, and assemble powerful armies of land, air and sea units to smash your adversaries with. Construct Infrastructure: Build massive bases of factories, refineries and defensive structures to advance your economy and secure your position. Structures can be rotated to have different facings, to allow for maximum base layout effectiveness.

Sulfur

Plan ahead to outsmart enemies and progress through a world of dark creatures and cunning evil. Utilize playful and tactile weaponry in visceral and intense combat. Make creative builds with weapons, equipment, tools and enchantments to aid your quest. Be a gun-blazing risktaker or carefully plan out strategies. There's plenty of playstyles – the choice is yours.

Saleblazers

Saleblazers is a multiplayer shopkeeping survival game set on a perilous island environment. Play solo or team up online to play on one server. Build a cozy mom-and-pop coffee shop on your own or construct challenging mega malls as a team. Build and expand a retail empire from scratch within a reactive open-world sandbox observed by law enforcement and populated by customers with minds of their own. Hungry college students suffer from limited budgets and tourists are willing to buy just about anything.

Eternights

Eternights is a unique blend of dating and action where players can explore a post-apocalyptic world filled with danger, love, and adventure. Save the world, and find love along the way. One day, something, or someone, has turned humans into dangerous monsters. All that interests them now is violence and power. They are what stand between you, a cure, and the world you want. Most importantly? You're fighting for more than just your own survival – you are fighting for those you love.

Pax Dei

Welcome to a vast, social sandbox MMO inspired by the legends of the medieval era. Here, myths are real, ghosts exist, and magic is unquestioned. Join thousands of players as you explore the land, build your home, forge your reputation, and craft your own stories. What world will you make?

Stampede: Racing Royale

Welcome to Stampede: Racing Royale – the wildest racing event in existence. Step on the gas in thrilling kart racing and battle events, with 60 participants all competing simultaneously. Harness your skills and a huge range of power-ups to steer your way to the front of the herd across in classic circuit racing, or fight the crowd head-on to score the most points in arena-based battles.

Mars Horizon 2: The Search for Life

Mars Horizon 2: The Search for Life is an authentic space management game where you take on the role of the head of a space agency on your mission to Search for Life. Search for evidence across the solar system to prove there's life on other planets. Manage your staff, build your bases, design and launch rockets, and plan missions. You'll be writing a new space history every time you play. Following on from Mars Horizon where you were able to re-write history, now you're going to be making history. Will you be the first to find evidence of life out there?

Ferocious

Inspired by classic pulp adventure stories like King Kong and modern tactical shooters such as Crysis, Ferocious plunges players into intense jungle combat. Stalked by deadly predators and well-equipped soldiers alike, it'll take cool nerves, a steady aim and an arsenal of customizable weapons to come out on top. Mastery of the jungle also reveals new tactical options, including stealth, evasion and even working alongside the native animals. Not everything here wants to take a chunk out of your hide.

Islands of Insight

Behaviour Interactive, Canada's largest independent gaming studio, is thrilled to unveil new details about their upcoming title, formerly known as Project S. Developed in collaboration with Lunarch Studios, Islands of Insight is an epic shared-world puzzle-adventure game set in a fantasy realm brimming with mysterious puzzles, secrets, and awe-inspiring landscapes for you to discover at your own pace, alone or with other players. Players will embody a Seeker on a peaceful journey rich in exploration and puzzle-solving. Their goal is to find and solve the game's many puzzles as they let their curiosity guide them through a breathtaking open world of floating islands, where the answer is always in sight. Islands of Insight was built for those in search of a new puzzle experience. Its gameplay and shared-world setting will appeal to both creative thinkers who thrive on turning challenges into solutions, and explorers. It offers an inviting experience for newcomers, while adding a fresh spin for masters of the puzzle genre.

Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game. After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods… do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr's resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light… or one of darkness?

Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master

Build, manage & defend your dungeon in this satirical heroic fantasy universe of Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. From a shaky establishment to an infamous lair! Embody Reivax, the servile or not, intendent of the Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, years before the first incursion of fearless adventurers, you are task to build, develop and populate the wobbly tower, but above all try not to upset your master, the evil sorcer Zangdar.

Mariachi Legends

You are Pablo Cruz, a Mexican detective selected by Lady Death herself to take on the greatest case of his career: Retrieving a mighty amulet that can undermine her power over the Realm of the Dead and disrupt el Día de los Muertos. Armed with the mighty La Sombra and a Mariachi suit imbued with supernatural powers, it's time for you to descend into the underworld and confront the Mariachi Legends and their minions – before it's too late! Combining side-scrolling beat-em-up gameplay with vibrant Mexican culture, Mariachi Legends is an unique experience. Responsive, fast-paced combat meets platforming, exploration, and copious amounts of quirky, old school violence for a good cause. Not to mention, death not as a failure, but a stepping stone to fulfilling Cruz' ultimate quest.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Experience the Mortal Realms brought to life in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, a real-time strategy game set in Games Workshop's expansive fantasy universe. Become a warlord and lead four unique factions to conquer the wild and savage Realm of Ghur in tense and tactical battles. Tame the savage Realm of Beasts in a rich narrative, exploring the nature of war and survival from the perspectives of righteous champions and villainous generals. Battle for survival and dominance across a campaign featuring four major factions, including Stormcast Eternals and Orruk Kruleboyz, and experience a twisted plot, penned in conjunction with acclaimed Black Library author, Gavin Thorpe.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

It's been more than a year since Citizen Sleeper was released, and the response has been incredible; from players' personal stories to award ceremonies. And now, in announcing a sequel, Guillaume, Amos, and myself are about to embark on another journey. Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector will take you to a new location, put you in the declining body of a new Sleeper, and once again ask you to build a life for yourself among the stars. But this time, you have a ramshackle ship and a crew you've recruited, both of which need you to steer them through a system-wide crisis.

Critter Cove

Welcome to the vibrant and cozy world of Critter Cove, a chilled-out, laid-back tropical island exploration and life simulation game. Employ your engineering skills to improve the town, bringing back shops and community spaces. If the Caring Community Commission approves, you'll lift Critter Cove through the ranks, unlocking new buildings to renovate, new items to craft, and new features to enrich your town!

Dread Pilots

You are a Dread Pilot, an unfortunate soul trapped in a dangerous and uncaring purgatory with only your wits to aid you in your quest to escape. The Dread is a pocket dimension somewhere between deep space and a nightmare. You face mutated, carnivorous plant life, mind-bending anomalies, living computers, fanatical cults, space vampires and more as you traverse its many regions in a desperate search for resources and allies. Explore dark infected caverns, soar past glistening technological landscapes, and navigate chaotic mineral fields, all animated in Klei Entertainment's signature hand-drawn 2D style.

Miasma Chronicles

In the not-too-distant future. America has been torn apart by a savage force known only as the 'Miasma'. Meet Elvis, a young man brought to the mining town of Sedentary as a baby. Left by his mother in the care of a robotic older 'brother' and given a mysterious glove with which he can control the Miasma. Join the brothers on a quest across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to find the answers they crave. Answers which may change the course of human history forever.

Undead Inc.

Undead Inc. is a high-risk, high-reward resource management simulator where you establish and manage a local subsidiary of the Endswell Medical Corporation. Build, manage staff, conduct research, and trade in both cutting edge medical treatments and bleeding edge bioweapons.

Altered Alma

Altered Alma combines the beloved classic Metroidvania formula with RPG elements, dating sim features, a slick pixel-art presentation, and a gripping story. Whether you want to beat up bad guys, find love, or just explore the beautiful cityscape, Neo-Barcelona awaits!

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy

Navigate breathtaking, celestial worlds while mastering the beat of chart-topping hits from today's most popular artists, including PinkPantheress, Charlie Puth, Duran Duran, and more. Discover fresh new music from tomorrow's biggest stars on a cosmic trip where every note guides your way.

The Invincible

Rethink human's dominion in The Invincible: a story-driven adventure set in a hard sci-fi world by Stanisław Lem. Discover planet Regis III as scientist Yasna, use atompunk tools looking for a missing crew and face unforeseen threats. Make choices in a philosophical story that's driven by science.

Park Beyond

In Park Beyond, you are the creative force behind a series of amusement parks, a Visioneer! You're a combination of a creator, a manager, and a designer, wrapped up in one powerful package. Every aspect of developing and maintaining successful theme parks will be under your control. As creative lead of the park, you can let your imagination off the leash! Build wild loops and hoops for a coaster like no other to attract thrill-seeking teens, research exciting flat rides to appeal to adults, or pop down cheery, adorable flat rides for families. But, you can also take things to the next level with unbelievable modules that add unique pizazz to your park.

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors is a new roguelite survivor game set in the beloved fantasy world of Pathfinder. Venture into Gallowspire, Pathfinder's legendary tower of darkness, as one of three heroes — and alongside a fearless companion — on a doomed quest to seal away the greatest threat the world has ever known. Slay hordes of enemies, upgrade your arsenal of spells and weapons, overcome deadly bosses, and seal away the ultimate darkness!

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age

Thirty-five years ago, the dense, bustling metropolis of New Libertis was born from an explosive boom of technological marvels. This new industrial renaissance saw the rapid expansion of the "Iron City," pioneered by industrialist Hieronymus Frazer, founder of the now-omnipresent FALCORP. Rising from the center of the city, the monolithic New Babel Tower siphons energy from the outer zones to power the glowing lamps of FALCORP's countless labs. In its shadow the city's workers – alongside gangsters, brawlers, and mechanized humanoid "autos" – spend their lives relegated to inhuman conditions with no hope of escape. With almost limitless resources at his disposal, Frazer now seeks to secure his legacy and usher in a grand ascension for humanity's elite. To that end, anything and everything may be sacrificed for his greater vision.

Parcel Corps

Skid onto the sun kissed streets of New Island, where three bicycle courier corporations are vying to become the biggest, most profitable business in town! Pick a side then lock handlebars forming two-wheeled rivalries in pursuit of market share, influence, and a modest income. But this honest struggle to make ends meet is swiftly threatened by the arrival of Rich Villainé, CEO of crude oil exploration company Polar Petroleum PLC. Villainé's political ambitions place him on a collision course with New Island's bicycle messengers.

Fabledom

Once upon a Village… Set in a wholesome fairytale world, Fabledom is the ideal laid back City builder. Enjoy the growth of your settlement, trade and use diplomacy to ally or challenge your neighbors, and most importantly, find yourself a prince or princess and live happily ever after!

Chimera

Explore a mysterious planet in an ever-changing open world torn by recurring cataclysms. Build a complex industrial system to extract resources, produce goods and expand your base. Fight against hordes of alien monsters to defend your base and survive, alone or with friends.

30XX

30XX combines the crisp controls and fluid movement you love from action platformers like Mega Man X, the replayability of a modern Roguelike (Binding of Isaac, Enter the Gungeon, Dead Cells, etc) and co-op play into a single gorgeous package. Awaken a thousand years after 20XX to realize the world that needed you is gone, changed irreversibly by the advent of the Synthetic Mind and a human race that's lost the will to reach for the stars. Explore the lush, verdant prison our world has become, and fight to save what remains. Rise. Fight. Fall. Adapt. There's a sublime meaning in this endless cycle, somewhere, buried deep.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

This is Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, an all-new stealth strategy game set during an alternate history of the Golden Age of Piracy. The Curse of Lost Souls haunts the mysterious island chain known as the Lost Caribbean, which is under the control of the terrible forces of the Inquisition. They despise all that is supernatural and use soul devouring fire to hunt cursed pirates like you!

Exo Rally Championship

Exo Rally Championship is the galaxy's most dangerous off-road racing event. Welcome to the final frontier of racing – remote, unexplored, extreme exoplanetary rally. Take the wheel of advanced RCS thruster-enhanced rovers and master a brutally realistic racing simulation. Conquer unforgiving and inhospitable alien landscapes, speeding between waypoints on procedurally generated stages filled with hardware-breaking weather and terrain challenges. Dive into a career mode inspired by Earth's legendary rally events, and customize, tune, and repair your rover to optimize performance in the face of diverse environments. Push the boundaries of speed and control as you tackle the most intense off-road rallying event in the galaxy.

Stormgate

Stormgate is the new real-time strategy game from the team at Frost Giant Studios—including former developers of Warcraft III and StarCraft II. Explore an ever-evolving story through thrilling campaign missions where science fiction and fantasy collide—solo or cooperatively. Battle opponents around the world on our competitive 1v1 ladder. Team up with your friends to challenge the AI in cooperative modes. Get your hands dirty in the editor to build the game of your dreams. Developed in Unreal Engine 5, Stormgate will support high-resolution HD visuals in 4K and hundreds of units in epic, large-scale wars across a variety of maps and tilesets. The user interface is designed to make RTS more approachable by streamlining inputs, automatically assigning units to control groups, and enhancing gameplay. We've lowered the skill floor while keeping the ceiling as high as you want to climb.

Fortune's Run

Explore a decaying industrial world left behind in humanity's never-ending race to conquer the stars. Beneath its iron skies, desperate souls kill and steal for passage to the still-plentiful frontier worlds. Sink or swim in this high-octane first-person shooter with immersive sim elements.

Baldur's Gate 3

Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

Macabre

Macabre is a co-op stealth extraction horror game where you traverse infinite timelines – including those of other players – within an unstable time rift. Team up with friends to confront interdimensional terrors in this heart-pumping, adrenaline-fueled horror game. Guided by Banjo, an eccentric recluse with an unclear past, you and your friends will venture deep into an unstable time rift, tasked with uncovering the source of terrifying anomalies. Upgrade your gear, learn new skills, and fight with everything you've got to save humankind from a fate worse than death. Developed in Unreal Engine 5 for PC. Macabre will bring the immersive and terrifying experience of high-end single-player horror games to a multiplayer audience.

Earthless

Take the helm of a generation starship and voyage into the dangerous unknown in search of a new home for the human race. Earthless is a sci-fi roguelike deckbuilder with grid-based tactical combat from the studio behind innovative space games Homeworld 3 and Hardspace: Shipbreaker. Draw your own path through the stars, defend your people, and keep the hope of humanity alive. Our salvation will be forged from the wreckage of many starships…

Nova Roma

As the once-great Roman Empire falls into decadence and decay, you lead a small band of citizens in search of a new land to build Nova Roma – a bastion for all that was once good in the Empire. Starting from a humble village, you must appease the gods with grand temples, sate your citizens' many needs, and build a society that will be the envy of the world for millennia to come.

Last Train Home

Embark on a desperate mission through the depths of a war-torn wasteland. Your goal is to guide Czechoslovak soldiers back home onboard an armored train, but the path ahead is fraught with peril. Caught in the middle of a brutal civil war between Russia's Red and White Armies, your unit must remain in fighting shape, managing what little resources you have and maintaining morale at all costs. Venture through the bleak and unforgiving landscape of Siberia, where the freezing cold and the merciless environment will push you to your very limit. Resources are scarce and your crew is exhausted, but you must keep pushing forward.

My Friendly Neighborhood

Something is amiss with everyone's favorite Saturday morning puppet show! For years, the colorful cast of The Friendly Neighborhood delighted audiences across the globe with their cooky capers and educational adventures. However, as time went on and interest waned, the production studio found themselves out of money and closed their doors for good. Toy sales would dwindle, and birthday balloons and cakes would find new mascots. In time, the once household names would fade into increasingly niche fandoms. Until one night years later, the studio unexpectedly clicks back to life and starts broadcasting The Friendly Neighborhood. TV sets across the globe flicker for a moment before the familiar puppets return for a surprise encore! But this isn't your typical family-friendly holiday special… are those puppets eating each other!?

F1 Manager 2023

The intense world of Formula 1 comes alive for a new season in F1 Manager 2023. Twenty-three races, six F1 Sprint events, new cars, new circuits including the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, new drivers, new challenges… Your legacy begins here. F1 Manager 2023 gives you unparalleled control of your chosen F1 team, with rich and detailed management features, refined racing spectacle, deeper authenticity and a brand-new mode that allows you to rewrite the season on your terms. Drive every decision and become the best team on the grid across the official 2023 F1 season and beyond.

Breathedge 2

Sent on a reckless mission, you find yourself in outer space filled with numerous dangers and things to explore. Build, craft, manage your crew, look after the chicken, and defeat the evil space corporation in this new breathtaking survival game.

Bloomtown

Bloomtown: A Different Story is a narrative JRPG mixing turn-based combat, monster taming and social RPG set in a seemingly pleasant 1960s Americana world. Play as Emily and her younger brother Chester sent on their summer holiday to their grandpa's cozy and quiet town. May be too quiet… Children starting to disappear, nightmares getting more real… Something's not right, especially for a 12-year-old girl with an adventurous mind! It is up to you to solve this mystery and free Bloomtown and its inhabitants from a glooming fate!

Sand

In Sand, players are thrust into desolate deserts of the fallen planet Sophie, embarking on a quest to uncover resources and treasures. To navigate this harsh terrain efficiently, players are provided with the ability to design and modify their own Trampler, a walking mech capable of traversing the islands that were once submerged beneath a vast sea. Your Trampler is your base.

Dune: Awakening

Rise from survival to dominance in a vast and seamless Arrakis shared by thousands of players. Dune: Awakening combines the grit and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of a large, persistent multiplayer game to create a unique and ambitious Open World Survival MMO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!