Reignbreaker Announced During Gamescom 2024

Thunderful Publishing dropped a new trailer for their latest game during Gamescom 2024, as we got a first look at Reignbreaker

Indie game developer Studio Fizbin and publisher Thunderful Publishing dropped a new trailer for their latest game during Gamescom 2024, as we got our first look at Reignbreaker. The game throws you into a dystopian kingdom known as Clef, where you play a child soldier turned anarchist rebel looking to completely obliterate the Queen's domain. This is just a straight-up single-player action-roguelike without any special blending of genres, as you bash and upgrade your way through legions of loyal warriors and high-tech medieval machines to breach the inner sanctums of the Bastion to become The Reignbreaker. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we're probably not seeing this game until 2025.

Reignbreaker

Deep within the gothic sprawl of the Queen's grand Bastion, thou art Clef. You and thy band of rebels are a riotous glitch in the Queen's meticulously orchestrated system. Dash and smash through legions of hostile high-tech medieval machines to breach the inner sanctums of the Bastion – bombard guarded chambers, armored vaults, and ancient crypts. Each hand-crafted level within the fortress holds secrets, traps, and unimaginable hoarded wealth. The punk spirit roars within thy veins. Shatter the Bastion's defenses, lay bare its arcane truths, and paint its walls with rebellion.

Surrender to the grave is not in thy creed. Each defeat offers the chance to equip yet another javelin in thy ever-growing arsenal. Unlock dozens of new weapons as you play. Experimentation rewards – rise again, stronger and more determined. The Queen's bootlicking lap dogs defend her Bastion from within, protecting artifacts that would grant you powerful boons – good thing you've got the key. Parley with feisty Loyalists, jaded soldiers, self-serving mercenaries, and haughty aristocrats – learn what makes them tick. Deeper down, in the hidden corners of the Bastion, you may even find allies willing to help… provided you've got the coin.

