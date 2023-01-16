Solitaire Mash-Up Game Deck 'Em! Revealed For PC Frosty Pop has a pair of new games on the way that they announced today, including Deck 'Em! coming this Spring.

Indie developer and publisher Frosty Pop revealed a pair of games this week, including the all-new solitare-ish title Deck 'Em! This is basically a boxing game in which you use solitare mechanics to land blows and evade punches against opponents. Much like playing a game of Punch-Out!!, it doesn't matter how big your opponent is; if you do things the right way, you can make your way up to becoming champ. The game has no release date yet, but it is earmarked for release sometime this Spring. For now, enjoy the trailer!

"Deck 'Em! is a solitaire-style boxing card game. Try and survive twelve rounds with the Champ, and you'll be a winner in my books, kid. Like solitaire, the object of the game is to draw and place based on a sequence of numbers and rules. Each fight is different. Sometimes you'll win. Sometimes you'll lose. Much like in life, kid. The most important thing to remember is if you get knocked down, you get your ass back up. Here are a few tips before your first fight. There are a fixed number of cards (52) in a fight. Strategically play or hold the Punch, Block, and Heal cards dealt each round to make it to the end of the fight."

"You gotta know when to take a punch and when to throw one. Your prize money is your score, so be careful when you choose to make a gamble. Remember old-school solitaire? The one that came with your PC? Much like the good 'ol days, Deck 'Em! is a game you can open up during your nine-to-five. Hop in and out of it as you code, make art, take notes, enter data, or zone out to during meetings. It's set to a default windowed mode to let you sneak in and out as you please. Anyways, you didn't hear any of that from me. Good luck, kid!"