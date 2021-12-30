Someone Modded Cyberpunk 2077 To Put the Transit System Back In

One of the biggest missing elements to Cyberpunk 2077 has finally been added back in through a brand new mod someone made. We've previously talked about how the game apparently had a ton of content cut from it to get it published on time, which included an unused monorail system that actually connects the entire city and outer areas. Which, as everyone rightfully assumed, would be a travel system for people who either couldn't or didn't want to use a car to get around. Which would have been so amazing to have access to and is one of the reasons why the game is a little disappointing in certain areas. Well… at least it was.

A brand new mod for the game appears to have taken care of this little issue and it is by far one of the best mods created for Cyberpunk 2077 since it was released. As you can see from the tweet below, a modder by the name of KeanuWheeze managed to taker all of the assets that were already in the game and bring them into working order. The train car, the sounds, the ability to sit in the car, the actual motion of the car moving through the city from terminal to terminal. What's more, he rebuilt the terminals, so you can actually go through doors that were locked and walk up stairs that were removed to get to the platform.

#Cyberpunk2077 modders once again proving they're more competent than CDPR by fully restoring the cut Metro system into the game! pic.twitter.com/1PiQUa9Lh3 — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) December 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

It's a really smart idea that shows a lot of skill. This programmer should be praised for putting something back in the game utilizing content that was already there. Those of you looking to install the mod in Cyberpunk 2077 can go to this link and download it. After that, all you need to do is enjoy the ride.