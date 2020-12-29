Someone Found An Unused Monorail System In Cyberpunk 2077

It looks like bad graphics and corrupted save files aren't the only things for players to discover in Cyberpunk 2077. There's a lot of things we're probably not going to know about this game for months, maybe even years to come, when all the dust has settled and people aren't ready to threaten the people behind it at every turn. And while there's a lot of negativity behind what didn't happen with the game, there's still a lot of cool and interesting things in it that people who can play it are enjoying. This leads to secrets in the game that people are finding and wondering whether they were unplanned additions to the game or just something they couldn't complete in time even with the crunch.

The most recent discovery in Cyberpunk 2077 appears to be an abandoned monorail system in the city. If you look up into the sky, you'll see there are a ton of raised platforms and bridges all around on pillars, but they're not for cars. Someone on Reddit managed to climb up on one and discovered there is an entire monorail track network and stations spread throughout Night City, but they're inaccessible. The system is called NCART, which stands for Night City Area Rapid Transit, which by logic suggests they were adding a fast-pass system to reach key points in town without needing to use a car. The video below shows a platform and a station, but they have removed the insides of the building and (most likely) disabled the entrances on the ground level so you can't get in, let alone go up.

It's a shame this isn't functional in the game because it looks awesome and would be a lot easier to get around in some places. With any luck, one of the planned massive updates for the game will put it in, as this would be a welcomed addition for Cyberpunk 2077 players.