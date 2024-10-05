Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crank Goblin, Son of a Gun, Untold Tales

Son Of A Gun Receives New October Release Date

Untold Tales has announced an official release date for Son Of A Gun, as the game will arrive later this month for PC and console

Article Summary Son of a Gun, a twin-stick shooter, is set to release on Nintendo Switch and later on Steam this October.

Explore retro-inspired action with six characters, explosive weapons, and unique biomes in Son of a Gun.

Fight diverse enemies from bugs and robots to space ghosts using time-bending devices and customizable gear.

Developed by Crank Goblin, Son of a Gun brings nostalgic arcade excitement and intense gameplay to modern platforms.

Indie game developer Crank Goblin and publisher Untold Tales have officially given their new game Son of a Gun an official release date, as it arrives next week. In case you haven't seen this on yet, this is a retro-inspired top-down twin-stick shooter, harkening back to '80s arcade titles. The two have confirmed that the game will be released on October 11 for the Nintendo Switch, while PC players will have to wait an extra week as it arrives on Steam on October 22. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Son of a Gun

Son of a Gun is an intense action-packed top-down shooter full of bullets, blood, and explosions. Collect and manage your guns and grenades to fight swarming bugs, gigantic robots, slimy monsters, and even space ghosts. Select one of 6 characters and upgrade them while progressing through the single-player campaign. Overwhelming enemies can sometimes be dealt with by the prototype time-bending device. You are Son of a Gun – an interplanetary mercenary working for the Sons of a Gun organization. You're always called when firepower matters and something needs to be solved by force. While being on a vacation on a tropical planet you're just received a phone call from the SOAG Command Center…

You'll have plenty of guns in 7 different classes at your disposal. Grab pistols, shotguns, SMG's, rifles, plasma guns, sniper rifles, or rocket launchers – you're defining your own playstyle. Don't forget about grenades – gear up with your favorite grenade type – cluster, force, explosive, implosive… You'll fight in the heart of the distant planets with versatile biomes. Each with their own unique environment and challenges – reach a target area, unlock base gates, download data from data-pylons or survive the horde's attack. Face over 20 different enemy types with swarming bugs, zombie-like creatures, auto-turrets, gigantic robots, horrific degenerations, slimy monsters and even space ghosts.

