Songs Of Conquest Will Come To Early Access In May 2022

Coffee Stain Publishing revealed at the Future Games Show that Songs Of Conquest will be released into Early Access this May. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a turn-based strategy adventure title where you'll get to see an experimental mesh of RPG, tactical combat, resource management all in one. You'll need to build a kingdom and prepare your armies to defend and expand, while also commanding the powers of ancient magic to conquer distant lands to build an empire. The game will hit Early Access for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on May 10th, 2022. For now, enjoy the latest trailer below.

Songs Of Conquest is a turn-based strategy game inspired by 90s classics. Lead powerful magicians called Wielders and venture to lands unknown. Wage battle against armies that dare oppose you and hunt for powerful artifacts. The world is ripe for the taking – seize it! Explore a wide variety of maps with diverse enemies and valuable loot. Venture into contrasting biomes with unique enemy factions, environments and battlefields. Manage resources, research new advancements and expand your kingdom. Plan your towns to match your playstyle – will you utilise brute force, magic or a mix of both? There are many paths to world domination.

Dive into a deep combat system utilizing troop abilities and powerful magic. Combine troops to maximize available spells and damage potential. Use the battlefield to your advantage by claiming high ground and protecting bottlenecks. Immerse yourself in epic single player adventure or challenge your friends to an honourable duel, online or local! The in-game level editor allows you to create your own adventures using the same tools the developers use to create campaign and skirmish maps. Script in-game events, control the soundtrack, write dialogue and share your creations with others!

Four factions are locked in an epic conflict. Arleon, knights of old battling each other for dominance. Rana, ancient tribes fighting for survival in the swamp. Loth, necromancers raising the dead to create a glorious future. Barya, bold mercenaries and inventors dedicated to coin, gunpowder and independence. Listen to the bards as they celebrate your path to victory. Each of the two campaigns comes with a unique song that tells the tale of your rise and ruin. Unlock new verses as you complete missions, enjoying the full track at the end of the journey.