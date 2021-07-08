Sonic Colors: Ultimate Receives New Spotlight Trailer

This morning, SEGA has released a brand new spotlight trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate, showing off more upgrades to the platforming title. While the announcement that took place earlier this year gave us a glimpse into what we could expect from the game, the devs haven't really delved into what they've actually done with the game, until now. The first spotlight trailer will take you to the familiar setting of Dr. Eggman's Interstellar Amusement Park, but this time around you'll see that there's been a host of new upgrades that make the game all shiny and new. Below you can find a small bullet point list of what the team went through and changed up about this edition of the game to not just make it pop but be a worthy remaster to the original. You can enjoy the trailer down at the bottom and get a good look of what's to come, as we patiently await the game's release set for September 7th for PC and all three major consoles.

HD Updates – New high-definition updates and improvements, including 60 FPS, re-vamped lighting, improved graphics and 4K resolution.

New Mode "Rival Rush" – Go head-to-head with Metal Sonic to unlock rewards.

Park Tokens & Customization – Head to the store and use park tokens to unlock unique boosts, auras, shoes and gloves for Sonic.

Jade Ghost – Transform Sonic, fly around and pass through solid objects to reach hidden areas.

Customizable Controls – Customize your controls to find a layout that suits your play style.

Tails Save – Find a tails save and be taken back to safety if you need to be rescued.

100 Count Ring – Collect a 100 Count Ring to gain temporary invincibility and boost your score after each level.

Music – Fully remixed soundtrack to set the pace while you put an end to Dr. Eggman's evil plan.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sonic Colors: Ultimate – HD Updates (https://youtu.be/sgiS9xrbg6Q)