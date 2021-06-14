Sonic Colors: Ultimate Reveals New Images & Video

SEGA has released new content for Sonic Colors: Ultimate today as players have some new screenshots and video to check out. Ever since the game was announced, people have been wondering what improvements would be made to this version of the game. We kind of figured there would be some visual improvements, especially for a game with the word Colors in the title, and it appears SEGA has gone above expectations and made the game pop and shine at a new level.

As you can see from the images here, almost everything in the game has a bit of an extra sheen to it, giving the world a little bit more definition and make the characters stand out more than just being a part of the game. We also got a new video that you can check out at the bottom, as you see Sonic racing his way through Planet Wisp: Act 4, and how well it has been smoothed out. Enjoy the content as the game will drop for PC on the Epic Games Store and all three consoles on September 7th, 2021.

Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colorful attractions–but he's powering it with a captured alien race called "Wisps." Use Sonic's lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode, and enhanced gameplay–it's the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps – but with their help, and yours, it's a test he'll pass with flying Colors!