Paizo Tells Buyers How Diamond Bankruptcy Will Affect RPG Sales

Paizo tells its customers and retailers how the Diamond Comic Distributors' chapter 11 bankruptcy will affect RPG sales

Paizo is a role-playing game publishing company, best known for the tabletop games Pathfinder and Starfinder. It was founded in 2002 to take over the publication of the Dungeons & Dragons magazines Dragon and Dungeon, formerly published by Wizards of the Coast, and later expanded the role playing game market with the Open RPG Creative License. Along with many games, toys and comic book publishers, they have been heavily hit by the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Diamond Comic Distributors. In a letter to their customers that cites Bleeding Cool. they state;

"As many of you know, Diamond Comic Distributors declared bankruptcy on January 14th. Hundreds of game publishers, including Paizo, have partnered with Diamond to sell their products into the book trade (Barnes & Noble, Ingram, Booktopia, and others). Diamond has also sold Pathfinder and Starfinder into Amazon for us.

"Paizo has stopped shipping products to Diamond. This means that our August releases will not be widely available at major bookstores or on Amazon. While these sites will likely continue to list products for sale or preorder, most orders for these titles will not be able to be fulfilled. To stay up to date with your collection, please stop by your favorite local game store and ask them to order our upcoming releases, purchase them directly here on paizo.com, or sign up for one of our subscriptions.

"We expect Pathfinder and Starfinder products to remain unavailable through book trade channels for several months as Paizo determines our next steps and this matter works its way through the bankruptcy court. The best thing you can do to help Paizo and the 100+ publishers caught up in the Diamond bankruptcy is to order from them directly or go to your local game store and ask them to preorder upcoming releases so you'll have them on launch day. Here are the Paizo products impacted for August and September."

August Releases (available July 31st)

September Releases (available September 3rd)