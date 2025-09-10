Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Reveals Single-Player Demo Info

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will have a free demo for PC and console players to try next week, but its only the single-player content

Article Summary Free single-player demo for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds launches on September 16 across all major platforms.

Demo features limited content with no multiplayer or online options—perfect for testing solo skills.

Race as one of 23 iconic Sonic characters on 24 dynamic tracks across 15 unique CrossWorlds dimensions.

Customize vehicles with 70 gadgets, unlock new power-ups, and explore multiple offline and online modes.

SEGA released new information about a demo happening for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, as players will get to try a single-player experience next week. Starting on Tuesday, September 16 at 9pm PT, players can download a free demo on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch, offering up a limited build that will let you try the game out on your own. It's single-player racing and content only, no multiplayer or online options. No word on how long the demow ill be active, but since the game comes out on September 25, we imagine it won't be long.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Race across land, sea, air, and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes, and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win!

Ready, Set, Warp: Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race!

Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race! Race With the Best: Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game!

Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game! Make It Yours: Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style.

Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style. Gain the Advantage with Powerful Items: Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck!

Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck! Multiple Ways to Play: Gather with friends and play local split-screen in Grand Prix and the new party mode Race Park, compete against a community of players from around the world with up to 12 players online in World Match, or test your driving skills in Time Trials.

