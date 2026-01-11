Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mob Entertainment, Poppy Playtime

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 Receives New Release Date

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 has been given an official launch date as we'll see the new addition to the game appear in late February

Article Summary Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 launches next month with a brand-new trailer revealing haunting new threats.

Explore deeper into the mysterious factory as Huggy Wuggy and The Prototype await in the shadows.

Encounter new allies and enemies, puzzle your way through terrors, and discover hidden secrets.

Uncover Playtime's darkest secrets and wield new GrabPack tools to survive the nightmare ahead.

Indie game developer and publisher Mob Entertainment has confirmed the release date for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5, as it will be released next month. The news came with a brand-new trailer, as we get a better look at what happened in the aftermath of the Chapter 4 finale, as well as some of the disturbing changes The Prototype has made. The trailer showcases a new cryptic message suggesting its just understood, but we all know there's only one way to find that out for sure. You can check out the latest trailer here as the new chapter arrives on February 18 on PC, followed by the console release in March.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5

In the latest terrifying chapter of the Poppy Playtime saga, you are propelled further into the gruesome depths of the factory, with Playtime's security system Huggy Wuggy in hot pursuit. Abandoned by your only allies, your fight for survival gets all the more challenging as you race further into the abyss that is His domain. Here, shadows whisper, and the puppet master who lords over this realm pulls the strings of madness. Can you stand against evil and finally put an end to this nightmare? Every bloody move forward will test your resolve as you uncover secrets years in the making.

Stomach-churning terrors await you in this new section of the factory as you uncover the dark works hidden within The Prototype's stomping grounds.

In this chilling new layer of the Playtime facility, you will encounter the tortured denizens living in the darkness. They may aid you in your quest to defeat The Prototype, but can they be trusted?

Solve devious puzzles and overcome dangerous environmental obstacles with the power of new GrabPack tools and functionality.

As you reach the true rotten heart at the center of Playtime, you will discover some of the company's gravest sins.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!