Crash Bandicoot Celebrates The Franchise's 25th Anniversary

Toys For Bob along with Activision have started celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the PlayStation classic icon Crash Bandicoot. It's weird how a lot of gaming history is suddenly coming up on a number of anniversaries this year as Donkey Kong, The Legend Of Zelda, Metroid, Sonic The Hedgehog, Street Fighter II, Resident Evil, Pokémon, and Grand Theft Auto are all celebrating an anniversary in 2021. But the latest to make an official declaration is Crash Bandicoot which got its start on the first PlayStation clear back in 1996. To kick off the festivities, the co-founders at Toys For Bob released a small video presentation and introduction, which we have for you here.

It's been 25 years today since Crash Bandicoot made his debut, and he's been jumping, slamming, spinning, and dancing into fans' hearts ever since. Fur-ever in pursuit of defeating the nefarious Dr. Neo Cortex and his dastardly minions, Crash has made friends and fans the world over. To take a stroll through the past 25 years of Crash, head to the following link, where Toys for Bob's Paul Yan and Avery Lodato look back at Crash's vibrant history.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crash Bandicoot's 25th Anniversary Celebration (https://youtu.be/wKDAqBEBGWA)

We also got a little something special in the mail this week as the team at Activision sent us a giant Wumpa Fruit. …Okay, not really, its a pinata, with the smallest hammer we've ever seen to crack one open. (Yes, we already broke it open, it was filled with candy such as suckers, taffy, and Pixie Stix.)

Surprisingly, missing from all of this was some kind of a game announcement. The rumors have been buzzing that the team would take the time to also reveal something this year. Well, if there is something new coming for Crash Bandicoot, we didn't learn about it this week either now or during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase. Maybe there will be something at The Game Awards 2021…