Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Will Add Nickelodeon Characters

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is going to get a splash of green slime, as the game announced several Nickelodeon characters for the game

TMNT and Avatar: The Last Airbender characters teased, with access via a paid Season Pass.

Race on 24 tracks, explore 15 unique CrossWorlds, and experience unpredictable race dimensions.

Customize vehicles, unlock 70 gadgets, and compete online or via local split-screen multiplayer.

During the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards last night, SEGA revealed a new collaboration with the kids' network, bringing several Nick characters to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. In the middle of the show, they played the promo you see here, showing off SpongeBob SquarePants and some of his friends, alongside the Sonic the Hedgehog crew, racing on a track designed to look like Bikini Bottom. What's more, they teased mrope Nickelodeon characters joining the roster, including those from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar: The Last Airbender. The one caveat is that they will not be automatic additions, you'll need to buy the Season Pass to play as them. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on September 25, 2025.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Race across land, sea, air, and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes, and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win!

Ready, Set, Warp: Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race!

Race With the Best: Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game!

Make It Yours: Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style.

Gain the Advantage with Powerful Items: Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck!

Multiple Ways to Play: Gather with friends and play local split-screen in Grand Prix and the new party mode Race Park, compete against a community of players from around the world with up to 12 players online in World Match, or test your driving skills in Time Trials.

