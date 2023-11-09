Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars Speed Strats Episode 2 Has Been Released

SEGA has a brand new episode out for the Sonic Superstars Speed Strats, as they go into more details about Emerald Powers.

SEGA has released a new episode of Sonic Superstars Speed Strats, as players have a new guide going over the use of Emerald Powers in the game. As has been done in the past with previous Sonic The Hedgehog titles, these videos are here to guide players through some of the stuff they need to know in order to play the game and get better in case they don't understand something or have become stuck. You can check out the latest video with info from the team below.

In order to collect Chaos Emeralds and utilize Emerald Powers, players must enter a Special Stage by finding one of the giant golden rings that are spread across each Zone. Time is a limited resource in the Special Stages, so players must move quickly and effectively by swinging from the floating blue orbs and avoiding obstacles such as bombs and crystal walls on their quest for the Chaos Emeralds. Emerald Powers – Once a Chaos Emerald is collected, players will unlock one of seven different abilities – Avatar, Bullet, Vision, Water, Ivy, Slow or Extra – depending on the color of the Emerald. Once players obtain all seven Chaos Emeralds and collect 50 rings, each character can use their Super form, giving them speed and invincibility to enemy attacks. While Emerald Powers can only be used once, previously activated ones can later be replenished at each Star Post.

"Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in Sonic Superstars, an all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to 3 other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late!"

